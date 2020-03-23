cbs-sports-network’s-full-march-madness-marathon-schedule

Sunday was supposed to have been the final day of the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Yes, I still call it the second round. No the First Four will never be referred to as the first round, stop trying to make that a thing, NCAA. Unfortunately, the NCAA Tournament was forced to be canceled, along with all other major and minor sporting events for the foreseeable future, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the necessity of social distancing — for fans, players, and everyone else.

As such, we are currently in a month typically reserved for basketball madness that is quite sadly lacking the basketball portion of the equation. The good news for those craving hoops is that TV networks are trying to fill that void with classic games to provide some distraction amid, well, everything happening right now. CBS announced last week that they were going to play classic Final Four games over this weekend and next on the main network, and they’re also playing more classic March Madness action over the next week on CBS Sports Network.

They began Sunday night with UMBC’s stunning win as a 16-seed over No. 1 Virginia, and will continue on all week with over 50 games being replayed on the network over the next week. That starts with all of the Elite 8 and Final Four games from a year ago, along with the Duke-UCF instant classic from the second round, and then some of the best Elite 8 and Sweet 16 action from the last two decades.

The full schedule can be found below (all times Eastern):

Monday, March 23

7 p.m. — 2019 Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke

9 p.m. — 2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke

12 a.m. — 2019 Second Round: UCF vs. Duke

2 a.m. — 2019 Sweet 16: Virginia Tech vs. Duke

4 a.m. — 2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke

Tuesday, March 24

10 a.m. — 2019 Elite 8: Michigan State vs. Duke

6 p.m. — 2019 Elite 8: Purdue vs. Virginia

8 p.m. — 2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia

10 p.m. — 2019 Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia

12 a.m. — 2019 Elite 8: Purdue vs. Virginia

2 a.m. — 2019 Final Four: Auburn vs. Virginia

4 a.m. — 2019 Championship: Texas Tech vs. Virginia

Wednesday, March 25

10 a.m. — 1998 First Round: Valparaiso vs. Ole Miss

6 p.m. — 2012 First Round: Lehigh vs. Duke

8 p.m. — 2008 First Round: Davidson vs. Gonzaga

10 p.m. — 2008 Second Round: Davidson vs. Georgetown

12 a.m. — 2018 First Round: UMBC vs. Virginia

2 a.m. — 2012 First Round: Lehigh vs. Duke

4 a.m. — 2010 Second Round: Northern Iowa vs. Kansas

Thursday, March 26

10 a.m. — 2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana

6 p.m. — 2006 Sweet 16: UConn vs. Washington

8 p.m. — 2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga

10 p.m. — 2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana

12 a.m. — 2006 Sweet 16: UConn vs. Washington

2 a.m. — 2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga

4 a.m. — 2002 Sweet 16: Duke vs. Indiana

Friday, March 27

10 a.m. — 2006 Sweet 16: UCLA vs. Gonzaga

6 p.m. — 2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier

8 p.m. — 2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Kansas

10 p.m. — 2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin

12 a.m. — 2010 Sweet 16: Kansas State vs. Xavier

2 a.m. — 2013 Sweet 16: Michigan vs. Kansas

4 a.m. — 2017 Sweet 16: Florida vs. Wisconsin

Saturday, March 28

8 a.m. — 2004 Elite Eight: Oklahoma State vs. St. Joe’s

10 a.m. — 2005 Elite Eight: Illinois vs. Arizona

12 p.m. — 2017 Elite Eight: North Carolina vs. Kentucky

2 p.m. — 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky

4 p.m. — 1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke

6 p.m. — 2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan

8 p.m. — 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

10 p.m. — 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky

12 a.m. — 1998 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Duke

2 a.m. — 2014 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Michigan

4 a.m. — 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

Sunday, March 29

7 a.m. — 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

9 a.m. — 1992 Elite Eight: Duke vs. Kentucky

1 p.m. — 2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke

3 p.m. — 2019 Elite Eight: Michigan St vs. Duke

10 p.m. — 2015 Elite Eight: Kentucky vs. Notre Dame

12 a.m. — 2017 Elite Eight: North Carolina vs. Kentucky

2 a.m. — 2018 Elite Eight: Kansas vs. Duke

4 a.m. — 2019 Elite Eight: Michigan St vs. Duke