With March Madness officially canceled this season, CBS has unveiled the brand new lineup which will replace those now-vacant spots on the network’s schedule, TV Line reports. Grab your comfiest blanket and settle set for repeat episodes of hit sitcoms like Young Sheldon and Mom, together with the cop procedurals MacGyver and Blue Bloods, on the next couple of weeks. Fans will be treated with new episodes of MacGyver and Blue Bloods in the beginning of April.However the biggest change is that Hawaii Five-0’s two-hour series finale will now be put into two episodes airing weekly apart. Friday the initial area of the two-part series finale will air, March 27 at 9/8c, on Friday accompanied by the finish of the series, April 3 at 9/8c.

CBS announced by the end of February that Hawaii Five-0 will be coming to a finish after 10 seasons. Weekly sooner than expected the schedule shakeup means fans are certain to get the first area of the series finale. On Friday the series was originally scheduled to get rid of with a two-hour finale, April 3, starting at 9/8c. But following the NCAA scrapped the 2020 men and women’s basketball tournaments amid the coronavirus outbreak, the network was forced to rearrange its lineup.Coronavirus Update: TV, Movies, Sports, and Major Event Canceled UP TO NOWStart to see the full new schedule below.

Thursday, March 198 pm: Young Sheldon (repeat)8: 30 pm: Young Sheldon (repeat)9 pm: Mom (repeat)9: 30 pm: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (repeat)10 pm: Tommy (repeat)Friday, March 208 pm: MacGyver (repeat)9 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (repeat)10 pm: Blue Bloods (repeat)Saturday, March 218 pm: FBI (repeat)9: pm: NCIS: New Orleans (repeat)Thursday, March 268 pm: Young Sheldon (repeat)8: 30 pm: Young Sheldon (repeat)9 pm: Mom (repeat)9: 30 pm: A NEARBY (repeat)10 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (repeat)Friday, March 278 pm: MacGyver (new episode)9 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (series finale: part 1)10 pm: Blue Bloods (repeat)Saturday, March 289 pm: 48 HoursFriday, April 38 pm: MacGyver (new episode)9 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (series finale: part 2)10 pm: Blue Bloods (new episode)Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9/8c on CBS. Alex O’Loughlin, Hawaii Five-0Photo: Karen Neal, CBS