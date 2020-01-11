cbd-oil-near-me:-the-best-cbd-oil-for-sale-near-you-(2020)

One of the biggest benefits of purchasing CBD products is that so many of them are available. Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema

Where can I buy CBD oil near me? If you are planning to purchase the best CBD oil, it’s very important to know where you are getting it from and whether or not you are getting the real deal. It’s no secret that there are proven health benefits that are linked to the use of CBD, and the demand for it has grown a lot. With the rise in demand comes the rise of supply to meet it head on. The problem is, it’s hard to distinguish which products are real and which ones are being sold by those who are looking to make a quick cash grab.

As the old adage goes, it’s important to know before you buy. We’ll be taking a look at where you can buy CBD products and how they stack up against each other. What you will be reading might actually shock you. But in the long run, your wallet and your sanity will thank you. If you ever hear of anyone saying that “CBD doesn’t work,” they probably were looking in the wrong places and got jilted. We’ll help you prevent that from happening. With that being said, let’s dive into the best CBD oils you can buy near you.

So Should You Buy CBD Oil Locally or Online?

Obviously, there are two places where you can buy CBD products: online or at any CBD store in your local area that sells them. These products are easily accessible regardless of where you get them. But the real question is: where exactly are you better off purchasing them? And better yet, where are the higher quality CBD products sold in the U.S.?

If you want to avoid falling victim to shady stores that will gladly sell you low-quality CBD oil products, you should consider buying your CBD oil online from a trusted CBD company.

Best CBD Oil for 2020—Our Top 3 Picks for Pain, Anxiety & Sleep

We understand that your time is valuable, and you might not be able to get around to figuring out which CBD products are the best options for you. Thankfully, we were able to comb through various CBD vendors and decided on three of them that are considered the best in terms of quality, customer trust and their availability of products.

What may shock you is that some of the CBD products that we came across were known to contain chemicals that were harmful to your health. On top of that, there were even some products that had CBD dosages which are outrageously high for one use.

However, we chose the following three brands that are not only guaranteed to not contain any harmful chemicals or excessive dosages in one use but are also guaranteed to be high in quality and beneficial for your health. Let’s kick this off by taking a look at our “top choice.”

1. Best Overall—CBD Pure Hemp Oil

CBD Pure Hemp Oil was our favorite out of all the oils we tested. This Colorado-based company grows its hemp organically, which is a very good sign if you want something that is the highest quality possible.

The good news is that you won’t find any herbicides or pesticides, so you don’t have to worry about those chemicals ending up in your CBD oil. Each batch of products goes through third-party lab testing to ensure purity. Since this testing is done on each batch, you need to request the lab reports to make sure you see the cannabinoid results for the product you buy. The company is happy to provide those for you, though.

CBD Pure oil contains all kinds of ingredients from the cannabis plant that are beneficial to your health with very little side effects. But it’s pretty strong stuff, so one small dose should be enough. Many products use CBD isolate, which is pure CBD. While this still provides some benefits, CBD is more potent when consumed with all of the terpenes and compounds that are naturally found with it in the hemp plant.

The oil is a golden color, which is indicative of CO2 extraction. This method relies on temperature and pressure to extract the compounds from the hemp plant, so there are no chemical solvents involved. It’s widely considered the best and safest method of CBD extraction.

The oil is filtered to give it a milder, more pleasant taste, and the aroma is slightly earthy. You can get it in three different strengths: 100 mg, 300 mg and 600mg, depending on the dosage you want.

Pros:

Grown organically, so you get high quality products;

No harmful chemicals included;

Lab tested;

Available in three different types of potency;

No bad taste.

Cons:

Not much variety, they only sell tinctures and softgels;

No flavor options.

Learn more at CBDPure.com

2. Runner Up—SabaiDee

Next, we’ll be taking a look at the SabaiDee brand. SabaiDee specializes in high-potency CBD products. They have a narrow product range, but all of their CBD comes from organic farms in Colorado that use cloned seeds. Cloned seeds mean you get a remarkably consistent product, since the genetics are exactly the same with each batch.

The lowest potency CBD oil from SabaiDee is 250 mg per bottle and is flavored with peppermint using coconut oil as the carrier oil. That gives it a great, refreshing taste without using any artificial ingredients. They offer high-potency products like Super Good Vibes, which has over 33 mg of CBD in each dropper-full.

They offer all of their oils in unflavored and peppermint-flavored versions, so you do have the option of enjoying the natural hemp taste or getting a refreshing blast of mint.

Their most potent oil is Mega Good Vibes, which has 2500 mg of CBD per bottle. That translates to about 88 mg per dropper. They also offer pet chews and topical treatments.

Pros:

CBD sourced from both the United States and Europe;

Ingredients are lab tested;

Really strong.

Cons:

SabaiDee is expensive.

Learn more at GetSabaiDee.com

3. Best Value—cbdMD

cbdMD is one of the industry giants, and they got that way by making a great product that their customers love. Read the reviews online, and you’ll quickly find that there aren’t very many bad ones.

All of their products are third-party lab tested for purity, and the results of those tests are easy to find. They use full-spectrum CBD oil carried in MCT oil, which is the industry standard for quality. All of their hemp is grown in the United States, too.

There’s not much else to say about cbdMD that hasn’t already been said. They’re a very reputable brand with a great product that’s been around for a while.

Pros:

Guaranteed quality;

Reputable company;

30-day money back guarantee.

Cons:

Some people have had trouble with their customer service.

Learn more at cbdMD.com

Buying CBD Oil Near You

Let’s take a look at the option of buying CBD oil locally. One of the major pros is that you can easily buy it over-the-counter at a dispensary. You don’t have to wait for it, because it won’t be shipped to your home. So it’s easy to access. That’s where the pros stop, unfortunately. And the cons are not something to write home about.

The cons of purchasing CBD oil locally is that your options are quite limited. Some stores will have one brand or only certain CBD products and others won’t. Remember, there are all kinds of these products that are available in the form of tinctures, tablets, gummies and whatever else.

Secondly, these CBD products are on the pricey side—especially when you see them at the front of the counter of a local convenience store.

Third, the quality is hit-or-miss. You would probably be hard-pressed to find any quality CBD products in a convenience store. While the quality might be slightly better at those stores, there is no guarantee that these will be available unless they need to be specially ordered. That kind of defeats the entire purpose of easy access and getting them quickly.

As you probably have noticed up to this point, the cons outweigh the pros when you want to buy CBD oil near you. Now, let’s focus our attention on purchasing online.

Buying CBD Oil Online

One of the biggest benefits of purchasing CBD products is that so many of them are available. There are all kinds of CBD gummies, oils, creams, lotions and what have you. The choices that CBD users have are pretty much limitless.

Another pro is that you will certainly know before you purchase. Even if it sounds like a waste of time, your wallet will be grateful if you research what people have said about the product. But do take all the positive reviews with a grain of salt (we’ll explain why in a minute).

Finally, we circle back to the geography subject one last time. While hemp CBD products are legal nationwide, there are some marijuana-based CBD products that can be purchased by customers in specific states (you will find a list of those states below). So you’re going to need to pay special attention to whether or not you are buying hemp CBD or marijuana CBD. It might be time consuming, but it will save yourself from any potential legal headaches in the future.

In the battle between buying CBD products locally versus buying online, it’s a no-brainer win for online. One of the major reasons why it’s better is because you know what products have the best quality and you have a wide variety to choose from. Unfortunately, trying to buy CBD oil near you in your local stores will fall way short of this mark.

How to Find a Reliable CBD Vendor Online

Assuming you have just enough time to do your own research, we think it’s necessary for you to follow some of the tips listed below while looking for an online CBD vendor that is reliable, trustworthy and has a good supply of products that fit your demands. Follow these tips and instructions so you don’t wind up spending a whole lot of money on something that might end up being the wrong thing.

There Is No Such Thing as ‘Cheap’ CBD

There are some things that are considered “too good to be true.” We can go all day rattling off those things, but we’ll settle with one: cheap CBD. Creating these CBD products from start to finish is a task that requires creators and distributors to invest a substantial amount of money. So it would make sense that their prices are high. If you believe the price is rather low for a CBD product that claims to be potent, then you need to avoid that product and find something else.

Ideally, a 1000 mg tincture of CBD oil should cost about $80-$120. The lower the price, the more cautious you should be.

Check the THC Levels

As mentioned earlier, CBD products are available in both hemp-based and marijuana-based formulas. But therein lies a problem. You can purchase hemp-based products online since they are legal in the United States. However, marijuana-based products are another story. One major distinction is that hemp CBD will have anywhere between 0.3% or less THC in its products. Marijuana-based CBD will have a higher amount.

Marijuana CBD is used only for medicinal purposes and will be used in states where a specific medical program is installed for such use. Please research your state’s laws regarding medicinal marijuana and whether or not such a program is in place. Steer clear of marijuana-based CBD unless you fall under one of these exceptions:

If medicinal marijuana is prescribed to you legally by a doctor or physician. You live in the following states where marijuana for recreational use is legal:

Alaska;

California;

Colorado;

Maine;

Massachusetts;

Michigan;

Nevada;

Oregon;

Vermont;

Washington;

Illinois; or

Washington, D.C.

Find Products That Are Lab Tested and Have High Marks

If you truly want to find the best CBD products possible, then make sure that they are actually lab-tested. Most of the high-quality products being sold on the market are tested by independent, third-party laboratories and will pass their battery of tests with high marks. They are tested based on potency, the availability of any harmful chemicals, balance of dosage and so on. If necessary, request a report from the company you intend to purchase from. If it appears that they are refusing to send you a report, you’re better off getting your CBD products elsewhere.

How to Know Which CBD Oil Is High-Quality

It Comes From Organic Origins

Organically-grown hemp will always guarantee the best results when it comes to quality. However, there is a certain standard that needs to be followed. A hemp grower should make sure that the hemp is well-tended on a regular basis so there is no damage or any chemical additives that are included in the product when the time comes to sell it. Also, as a rule of thumb, you should consider purchasing CBD products that are derived from organic hemp grown in either the U.S. or Europe. U.S. grown hemp will more than likely yield the best quality. If it is grown elsewhere, steer clear of it.

The CO2 Extraction Method

One other way to generate high-quality CBD oil is using a method known as CO2 extraction. While it will be a project that requires substantial amounts of money for the manufacturer, it’s also one of the safest methods of production. That’s because the oil won’t have any pollutants in the product itself once it’s ready to be sold.

Any CO2 extracted CBD oil will likely be expensive (but it will certainly justify the costs for the manufacturer). With that said, CO2 should be the only extraction method to choose if you are looking for oil. Stay away from any products that say the oil is extracted from butane or propane.

Know the CBD Types

There are three different types of CBD that are currently on the market: isolates, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum. Let’s take a look at how they are distinguished from each other.

CBD Isolates: If you see any products containing CBD isolates, then they will contain pure CBD and nothing more. You won’t find any of the good additives or even THC in these types of products

Broad-Spectrum Products: Contains CBD and the beneficial additives that go along with it, like your cannabinoids, acids and whatever else. This will also be free of any THC.

Full-Spectrum Products: This will contain CBD, additional cannabinoids, the additives and trace amounts of THC .

One last thing, if you are looking to get maximum health benefits from CBD, then you may want to consider looking into broad-spectrum or full-spectrum products, since they will have higher levels of CBD (including THC). For everyday use, CBD isolates will probably be your best bet.

CBD Oil for Sale Online

If you are serious about purchasing CBD oil products, then you’re better off getting them online. You have a wide variety of choices, plus you’ll be able to pinpoint which products are best for you in terms of your personal needs and demands. It’s important that you find a product that is from a reputable distributor. And it’s even more important that the products are guaranteed to be high in quality and safe for use thanks to its rigorous lab testing.

Be sure to keep an eye out for any products that are interesting to you but also keep away from any of the CBD products that may seem suspicious or too good to be true. When looking for a product, be sure to take your time and choose wisely.