caught-on-video-road-rage-attack-leaves-man-unconscious-in-hospital

A man who was knocked unconscious during a road rage incident last week remains hospitalized, and police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the three men captured on video in the assault.

A motorist was stopped at a red light on Woodman Avenue at Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys at 9: 30 p.m. on New Year’s Day when a Jeep that had been driving erratically pulled behind him, authorities said.

Both vehicles eventually pulled over, according to a news release from the LAPD, and the driver and the Jeep’s occupants faced off in the street. It was not immediately clear what spurred the confrontation, but video shows one of the men from the Jeep punching the other driver in the head, knocking him to the ground.

The three then ran to their vehicle — a black Jeep with tinted windows —and fled south on Woodman Avenue, the video shows.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he has not regained consciousness since the attack, police said.

The assailants are each 20 to 30 years old with black hair, authorities said. The man seen in the video punching the other driver is described as 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, and was wearing light blue pants and a dark jacket, police said. The third man is 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds and was wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information can call Van Nuys area Det. R. Secor at (818) 374-0062. Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-800-222-TIPS.