cats-rescued-from-a-house-with-more-than-70-moggies-are-looking-for-a-home

Could you give a provide a loving home for a pair of cats?

Nine cats are looking for homes after being rescued from a property housing more than 70 felines, with the majority keen to be rehomed in pairs (apart from one, who’s happy to go solo).

Aberama, Tobias, Grace, Esme, May, Arthur, Ada, Michael and Alice were taken in by the RSPCA after their owner could no longer care for the large number of cats they had.

The owner’s cats hadn’t been neutered and quickly breeding became out of control, leading to more than 70 cats living in the house at one time.

Over a period of a few months, the RSPCA and other charities have been taking in the kitties, many of which are siblings. While most have already been rehomed, nine cats are still waiting for their perfect match.

All nine cats are black or black and white and around one year old. They’re all currently being cared for by RSPCA South Godstone Animal Centre.

As we mentioned, most of the cats would like to be rehomed in pairs: May and Esme together, Tobias and Grace, Arthur and Ada, and Michael and Alice.

Aberama could be rehomed on his own as he doesn’t appear to have a strong bond with the other cats.

As the cats have lived in a place with tens of other animals competing for attention, it would be great to give them peaceful, quiet homes where they can be showered with love and affection.

All of them are super playful types and love their toys.

If you fancy giving one of the pairs or Aberama a home, you can get in touch with RSPCA South Godstone Animal Centre on 0300 123 0741.

The RSPCA wants the story of these animals to remind people of the importance of neutering, too – as it’s so easy for cats making kittens to become out of control.

Emma Dempsey, Animal Care Assistant at RSPCA South Godstone, said: ‘This playful group of cats are looking to find a new home where they can get the attention and love they deserve.

‘Unfortunately, living in a multi-cat household on this scale means that they have not had the attention they needed previously so are now hoping to be spoilt!

‘This is why it’s so important to neuter your pets to avoid unexpected litters of kittens and avoid overbreeding, which in this case had become out of control.’

