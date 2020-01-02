Cats faces $100 million dollar losses – but could poetry get the cream?

It has not, all told, been a very happy Christmas for Cats. The film, anticipated as a family-friendly solution to filling time during the Christmas holidays, has become one of the most memorable turkeys of the decade.

Released a week before Christmas, the screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s international musical theatre triumph was panned by critics who wasted no time in getting their claws in. The Telegraph gave it zero stars – the first instance of such a rating since 2010. Other creatively excoriating reviews declared that the film was a “nightmare” that would “haunt viewers for generations”.

While such a universal panning (the film has gained a beleaguered 19 per cent on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes) encouraged some to go and see it, the public didn’t think it much better – awarding it a meagre 54 per cent.

More telling, though, are the box office takings: Cats took just $6.62m (£5m) during its opening weekend. By contrast, Bohemian Rhapsody – another blockbuster musical aimed at a family audience – took $51 million (£38 million) in the same period.

Three weeks in and Cats looks set to be Universal’s biggest failure of the year, with industry papers predicting losses ranging from between $70 million (£53 million) and $100 million (£76 million).