Cats faces $100 million dollar losses – but could poetry get the cream?

It has not, all told, been a very happy Christmas for Cats. The film, anticipated as a family-friendly solution to filling time during the Christmas holidays, has become one of the most memorable turkeys of the decade.
Released a week before Christmas, the screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s international musical theatre triumph was panned by critics who wasted no time in getting their claws in. The Telegraph gave it zero stars – the first instance of such a rating since 2010. Other creatively excoriating reviews declared that the film was a “nightmare” that would “haunt viewers for generations”.
While such a universal panning (the film has gained a beleaguered 19 per cent on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes) encouraged some to go and see it, the public didn’t think it much better – awarding it a meagre 54 per cent.
More telling, though, are the box office takings: Cats took just $6.62m (£5m) during its opening weekend. By contrast, Bohemian Rhapsody – another blockbuster musical aimed at a family audience – took $51 million (£38 million) in the same period.
Three weeks in and Cats looks set to be Universal’s biggest failure of the year, with industry papers predicting losses ranging from between $70 million (£53 million) and $100 million (£76 million).
Nobody really expected it: Cats had a budget of $95 million and a glittering, if eccentric, cast of talent such as Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and Jennifer Hudson led by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (whose previous musical success, Les Miserables, took $440 million worldwide in 2013).
Off the back of the figures, Universal have quietly abandoned Cats’ Oscar campaign, removing it from the studio’s For Your Consideration page. The studio also sent out a version of the film with improved special effects after it was released, as Hooper’s to-the-wire editing job left some rendering incomplete.
But while Cats has generally been a Bad Thing for those involved (the cast have somewhat sheepishly tried to remain diplomatic on the general disaster of it all), there may be one benefactor: publishing.
One of the reasons why Cats has quite such a strange – if, indeed, at all existent – plot is that Lloyd Webber was only able to take it to the stage if he stuck to the verse by TS Eliot, largely from his book of children’s poetry, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.
In the early Eighties, like the film, the musical looked to be on the brink of financial catastrophe. But then it opened – and audiences adored it. It has been running, in theatres around the world, ever since.
The success of it all ended up offering a lifeline to Faber & Faber, the fiercely independent literary publishing house that published Eliot’s work. Eliot was also employed by Faber, where he helped to shape their acquisitions, affecting, in the process, the literary tastes of 20th-century Britain.
By the Eighties, Faber was floundering, and at risk of being snapped up by one of the bigger publishing houses that were gobbling up other indies. Deliverance arrived, however, in the form of the royalties from Lloyd Webber’s music. The composer called it “a pension fund for all concerned”, but it also allowed Faber to print its own paperbacks, rather than outsourcing them.
Cats wasn’t having quite the impact Martin Evans, Faber & Faber chairman in the Eighties and Nineties, thought “it should”, ushering in a new structure for the company. Valerie, Eliot’s widow and the woman who gave permission for Lloyd Webber to make the musical, took on half of the company’s shares. The remaining half were controlled by the Faber family, and Eliot’s estate still owns half of Faber to this day. It was a move that has protected the publishing house’s independence ever since.
While Cats is hardly dragging people to the cinema, the Eliot estate will nevertheless be benefitting from the renewed attention on the poet’s Practical Cats. In November, Faber announced a new audiobook of the poems and a new edition with a still from the film on the cover, although the printed version doesn’t appear to be available on Amazon. The music imprint, Faber Music, even signed a publishing deal with Downtown Music Publishing last January in anticipation of the new lease of life Cats may bring Eliot’s poetry.