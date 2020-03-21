cats-coach’s-blunt-call-for-footy-to-get-in-line

Geelong coach Chris Scott feels now is the time for camaraderie rather than queries and critique, noting the AFL has “about 500 things” more important to deal with than the prospect of shifting games to GMHBA Stadium.

The Cats suffered a 32-point loss in their season-opening clash with GWS and next face Gold Coast at GMHBA, where Scott is hopeful off-season recruit Jack Steven will make his club debut.

It’s entirely possible the entire season will be played behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has raised the question as to whether the Cats should host Hawthorn on Easter Monday at their true home, rather than the MCG as per the original fixture.

Geelong coach Chris Scott during his team’s round one AFL match against the GWS Giants. (Getty)

“I hope so. We love playing in Geelong,” Scott said, having opened his post-match press conference with a plea for unity.

“But the guys at headquarters have about 500 things more important than that right at the moment.

“I don’t think we’ll be getting on the phone and asking if it’s OK if we play a few more games at GMHBA.”

Scott ordinarily views debate as healthy and is happy to offer a forthright opinion on many topics.

But after an initial delay, caused by discussions as to whether dictaphones were allowed on Scott’s table given coronavirus restrictions, his chief concern while speaking to reporters was to stress “this is a time for a bit of empathy”.

“I’ve been one who has been critical of them (AFL) at times and asked questions,” he said.

“Now is not the time to question why, let’s get into line … it is a fight and the whole world is in this together.

“Our job is to support the people at AFL headquarters who are doing a great job trying to navigate their way through this bizarre situation.

“There are some people in charge, not only at the AFL level but government level around the world, who have a really hard job to do.

“This is one of the rare occasions when we should criticise less. Ask fewer questions and just do as we’re told.”

Scott suggested the health crisis will affect teams slightly differently.

Travel is one obvious example; Geelong’s path to Giants Stadium involved two airports, a hotel and obviously a degree more trepidation than GWS given current the importance of self-isolation in the current climate.

“It was slightly more difficult but it wasn’t the reason we lost,” he said.

“The travel this week for this game, if you think that’s a challenge then you’re going to be ill equipped to deal with the next month or so.

“We will stick together and help each other through it.”

©AAP2020