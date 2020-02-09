cathy-yan-wants-birds-of-prey-to-show-fans-the-‘sexiest’-breakfast-sandwich-in-movie-history

Birds of Prey brings back everybody’s favorite part of Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, but it also introduces several new characters to the DC film universe. We meet Huntress and Black Canary, Renee Montoya and Black Mask. Even Batman serial killer nemesis Victor Zazas. However, there’s one character in Birds of Prey that has not been given a great deal of attention in the run up to the film’s release, but whose importance cannot be overstated. Harley’s breakfast sandwich is key to everything.

In a scene early in Birds of Prey, a reasonably hungover Harley Quinn is seen getting a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from her favorite corner store. It’s difficult to describe just how much the camera loves this sandwich, though we’re clearly seeing it through the eyes of Harley, who needs to eat this sandwich more than anything. And that makes it all the more heartbreaking, when that doesn’t happen.

CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell got to speak with Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan, who spoke about the intricate way this scene was filmed in order to create film’s sexiest breakfast sandwich ever, and the true pain that is felt at its loss. Check it out below.

I highly recommend picking up some snacks before heading into seeing Birds of Prey, if only because the breakfast sandwich scene is likely to make you quite hungry. If you can go to a theater that has a full menu that might be best, as a bucket of popcorn simply might not suffice. Maybe vegetarians and vegans won’t be into this sandwich, but everybody else is going to want one.

Cathy Yan reveals that she loves food quite a bit herself, which likely had a large part to play in the sandwich being given such a prominent place in Birds of Prey.

Really, film’s sexiest breakfast sandwich is just one example of the way Birds of Prey goes incredibly over the top with Harley Quinn. The film is incredibly grounded when compared to other DC films, there’s a serious lack of superpowers on display, but the characters themselves, and Harley especially, feel like they belong in comic books, even if the rest of the world feels normal. Harley’s manic obsession with her breakfast, which extends beyond this one opening scene, is just part of how you know the woman is out of her mind.

Based on the reviews, Harley’s brand of crazy works for most critics as the movie is one of the better reviewed DC Comics films in recent years, trailing just behind Wonder Woman and Shazam! on Rotten Tomatoes. Now the question is, will the movie compare to the most financially successful DC movies at the box office?