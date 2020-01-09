cate-conway:-stephen-clements-really-was-one-of-a-kind-and-i’m-heartbroken-that-we-have-lost-him







I loved every single minute of working with Stephen. I went through a lot of issues in my personal life around the start of our partnership. He basically dragged me through those days and I often told him I would never forget that.

That was how we became such close friends. He was more than a friend, we were family to each other.

We could bicker and fight and immediately forget it and start messing around again.

He was an absolute star.

In terms of broadcasting, he had a knack for knowing how to connect with people and how to make them laugh. He made them feel good.

He was also very cheeky. He loved nothing more than a joke that would pass most people by, but some people would stop and go ‘hang on, did he just say what I think he said?’

Case in point – the Through the Window feature.