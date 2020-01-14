catching-a-killer:-viewers-react-to-‘truly-frightening’-c4-documentary-on-peter-farquhar’s-murder

Viewers were horrified by the actions of convicted murderer Ben Field during the latest entry in Channel 4’s Catching A Killer series.

With the subtitle A Diary From The Grave, the one-off documentary explored the case of elderly teacher Peter Farquhar, whose death initially appeared to be an accident before it emerged that it was something far more sinister.

Using extracts from the late Peter’s diary, Thames Valley Police were able to piece together what happened and close-in on the cold killer.

Viewers took to Twitter to talk about how tragic the story was, describing it as “emotional”, “heartbreaking” and sensitively handled by the filmmakers.

Watching #CatchingAKiller I am already as angry at the emotional manipulation of Peter than I am at his murder . I just hope he died in ignorance , that his heart was not destroyed before his life was . — Mark Whittaker ????️‍???? ???? (@mawhittaker) January 13, 2020

I knew Peter Farquhar as my first English teacher at MGS. #CatchingAKiller is an extraordinary, heartbreaking and powerful documentary about his murder. Astonishing access. — Dr Alex Connock (@DrAlexConnock) January 13, 2020

#CatchingAKiller is a quite remarkable documentary. Detailed, insightful and sensitive to the victims involved, with no hint of sensationalism. Outstanding work from the police investigators. — Fran Bleasdale (@FJB19) January 13, 2020

Many were shocked by just how cruel and detached killer Ben Field appeared to be on the documentary, with broadcaster India Willoughby describing him as a “psychopath.”

No upset or shock from Ben Field when arrested and taken to the station accused of a double murder. Politely asks for book because he’s bored. Psychopath. #CatchingAKiller — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 13, 2020

I’ve watched a lot of Crime Documentaries. But #channel4 #catchingakiller is going to take a while to shake off. Truly frightening. — GARY HALL (@GARY8485) January 13, 2020

Thames Valley Police was live tweeting throughout the documentary as it aired, offering extra insight and answering some of the questions people had about the case.

That’s why it was vital to exhume Peter, which his family and the Coroner agreed to.#CatchingAKiller https://t.co/ZYijzOLGNC — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 13, 2020

Because there were no initial suspicions, there wasn’t a Home Office post mortem conducted. #CatchingAKiller https://t.co/m2rw5lSRMw — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 13, 2020

This was a risk but ultimately we had to ensure that we had as much evidence as possible before arresting Ben, and that included speaking to a number of people who knew him personally.#CatchingAKiller https://t.co/6WRFvmJ987 — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 13, 2020

The Twitter account also made some more lighthearted comments between the informative tweets, which came under fire from one Twitter user. Thames Valley Police said they were in “no way undermining or making light” of what happened in the case.

The force has worked with the families throughout this process. We are no way undermining or making light at what happened to Peter and Ann.#CatchingAKiller https://t.co/TFccdCSQVu — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) January 13, 2020

Catching A Killer: A Diary From the Grave is now available on All 4.