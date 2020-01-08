cat-thought-to-be-lost-in-australian-bushfires-returns-to-family

A New South Wales cat owner thought he had lost his pet forever, following the devastating Australian bushfires.

But, thankfully, the missing moggy returned, following a week-long absence.

Ben Symonds and his family were forced to flee their home after a bushfire blazed through their property.

During the evacuation, the family’s two cats – Angel and Mickey – ran off into the bushland to escape the flames.

But when Ben and his family came back to the house, neither of the cats were anywhere to be seen.

Posting on Reddit about the experience, Ben wrote: ‘Fire consumed most of our property.

‘Every inch of our property is black, only the grass around the house survived.’

Ben feared the worst for his cats – especially in the days which followed, when neither of his felines reappeared.

The Symonds family even planted food around their house, in a desperate attempt to draw them back.

After a week passed, Ben started to come to terms with the fact that it was unlikely the cats would still be alive.

Little did he know that he was in for a surprise.

Angel turned up on day seven – albeit a little disorientated.

Ben and his family were amazed she survived on her own in the bushland for a week.

A quick trip to the vet found that the only injuries Angel had suffered were a few missing whiskers and slight damage to her ears.

Ben said: ‘It’s an amazing feeling after we accepted her loss.

‘Her ears are the only things that really got injured, her feet are not even burnt, she’s happy and super cuddly.

‘She seems pretty stoked and loving the attention.

‘Now I just hope the other cat comes back.’

Sadly there’s no news on Mickey, but here’s to hoping this story has a doubly happy ending.

Remember, you can help the animals and people who have been affected by the Australian bushfires, even if you’re on the other side of the world.

