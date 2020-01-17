cat-that-lost-feet-to-ice-burn-gets-3d-printed-prosthetics

A cat who lost all four of her paws to frostbite is now enjoying a new lease of life after being fitted with bionic legs.

Dymka was discovered on the streets of Novokuznetsk, Siberia, where overnight winter temperatures can plunge to as low as -20C.

Vets think she either ran away from home or fell out of a window before she was found close to death by a passing driver.

Dymka was rushed to the vets but sadly lost all four paws as well as her tail and ears following the incident in October 2018.

Vet Sergei Gorshkov decided to amputate rather than euthanise her.

His clinic then worked with engineers and researchers to create prosthetic legs, which were made using a 3D printer.

They were surgically attached last summer alongside four titanium paws.

Seven months after the surgery, Dymka has fully recovered and is rushing around her new home.

She now lives with the woman who first found her in the snow.

Dymka is the second animal in the world to successfully be fitted with four bionic limbs.

The first, Ryzhik, was also treated by Sergei and his team and is also thriving in the Siberian city.