cat-needs-entire-body-shaved-after-coming-home-covered-in-plaster

A cat in New Zealand had to have his entire body shaved after a construction site disaster.

On Monday, MP for Auckland Central Nikki Kaye revealed her ‘beautiful fur baby’ Charlie had a close shave when he returned home completely covered in plaster from the neck down.

After several showers, the politician realised the substance – which could potentially harm the cat if it was ingested – was not going to come off.

Her mum took Charlie to the vet, where he was shaved, leaving only his face with fur.

Ms Kaye said on Instagram her pet had been going through a tough time since the unfortunate incident, with her other cat unable to recognise him.

She wrote: ‘My little lion man is ok but it has been very scary. He is not allowed to go outside at the moment and it is heartbreaking because Lily doesn’t recognise him and is hissing at him.

‘I am taking him to my electorate office tomorrow because I can’t trust Lily to be home alone with him and he needs to be looked after.’

A woman who said she was a former vet commented on the post claiming the mishap was not uncommon.

She wrote: ‘I did several treatments for this sort of problem and most of them recovered with tender love and care.’

Other people online sent well wishes, while some saw the funny side of the situation.

One wrote: ‘It’s a dreadful accident, I think a little cat Jersey would be a good idea for a while as he will be feeling the cold’.

Another put: ‘I’d look a bit unhappy too if I was shaved and made to go out in public without a tan.’