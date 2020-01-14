cat-ditches-litter-tray-and-pees-in-a-toilet-like-a-person

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Cleaning out the litter tray is never the most fun task so what if you could teach your cat to go to the toilet like a human.

Yep, straight into the bowl, flush and off it goes.

You might remember the scene from Meet the Parents where Mr Jinx the cat is completely house trained and can even flush himself.

One hairdresser was completely stunned when she witnessed it happen in real life at a clients house.

Kirstie Fraser, 32, spotted Butch perched on the toilet seat when she took a bathroom break while doing the cat’s owner’s hair at her flat in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Butch jumped up, moved around the seat before aiming over the bowel to have a wee and climbing off the toilet.

She managed to video the moment to tell Butch’s owner – but she said it happens all the item.

Kirstie said: ‘The cat just wandered into the bathroom and sat on the toilet. The owner said it was normal and Butch does it all the time. I was really shocked and couldn’t believe it.

‘I’ve never seen anything like that before. I found it very funny and pretty bizarre. It is very intelligent. I didn’t know cats could do that.’

Kirstie revealed that Butch is a pampered house cat and does not venture outside.

He lives in a flat in central Aberdeen with his owner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

He’s a lot more well behaved than this naughty cat who caused £15,000 worth of damage and showed no remorse.

