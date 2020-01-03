casualty’s-amanda-henderson-unwittingly-delivers-tv-moment-of-2020-on-celebrity-mastermind-with-‘sharon’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

By the end of December, we had all already compiled our best TV moments from the decade (it’s obviously David’s dead from Celebrity Big Brother).

But thankfully, the ’20s are already off to a roaring start.

Casualty star Amanda Henderson unwittingly had viewers in hysterics as she gave climate change activist Greta Thunberg an entirely new name on an edition of Celebrity Mastermind.

The actress, best known for playing Robyn Miller on the drama, joined Paul Chuckle, Levi Roots and Geoff Norcott on a special celeb edition of the iconic quiz show, and pretty much smashed her specialist subject – songs from animated Disney films from 1989-1999.

The 33-year-old got eight answers out of nine on questions about Mulan, The Lion King and Hercules, so we had high hopes for her in the general knowledge round.

Unfortunately, that didn’t go as well – but she did give one of the best wrong answers the Mastermind chair has ever seen.

John Humphries asked: ‘The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?’

Now, anybody watching will have been screaming ‘Greta Thunberg’, but Amanda’s genius answer?

‘Sharon.’

The episode was initially set to air on 28 December, and has been on iPlayer since then, but aired on BBC One on 2 January, and the moment has gone viral.

Comedian Mark Smith tweeted the clip with the caption: ‘2020 is cancelled’, and it has gone on to get 9,000 retweets and over 45,000 likes.

Amanda has yet to respond to being a viral sensation, but we’re sure she’ll be chuffed at already producing one of 2020’s standout TV moments.

Unfortunately, the BBC star didn’t clinch the Celebrity Mastermind title, after getting just four general knowledge questions correct, but she came pretty close.

Paul came last with 10 points, with Amanda and Levi both receiving 12, and Geoff winning with 13 points.

But the true winner, as we all know, was Sharon.

Celebrity Mastermind is available to watch on iPlayer.





