casualty’s-amanda-henderson-defended-by-co-star-amanda-mealing-after-celebrity-mastermind-backlash

Actress and Casualty star Amanda Henderson went viral over the festive period thanks to her appearance on Celebrity Mastermind.

Amanda, who plays Robyn Miller in the BBC medical drama, endured vile abuse from internet trolls after she renamed climate change activist Great Thunberg ‘Sharon’ because she didn’t know who the 17-year-old Swedish campaigner was.

Now, her co-star Amanda Mealing has leapt to her defence.

I’ve just seen the most hateful & spitefully mocking things said about Amanda Henderson on Mastermind. Calls for her to “kill herself”?? Seriously, this has got to stop!! Do you not realise you are speaking to & about a real person. Being on TV does not make you immune to cruelty — amanda mealing (@meamandamealing) January 3, 2020

Read more: Piers Morgan divides fans as young daughter mocks Greta Thunberg in photo

Mealing, 52, took to Twitter to stick up Henderson, 33.

Mealing rushed to Henderson’s defence (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She said: “I’ve just seen the most hateful and spitefully mocking things said about Amanda Henderson on Mastermind.

“Calls for her to ‘kill herself’? “Seriously, this has got to stop!

This has got to stop!!

“Do you not realise you are speaking to and about a real person? Being on TV does not make you immune to cruelty.”

During the episode, quizmaster John Humphrys asked Amanda which Swedish climate change activist wrote the 2019 book No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference.

Not knowing the answer, Henderson guessed ‘Sharon’.

The clip went viral with most fans finding the gaffe hilarious, but the backlash included vile trolling.

Greta Thunberg, meanwhile, saw the funny side and even changed her Twitter handle to ‘Sharon’ in tribute to the hilarious moment.

Even Greta saw the funny side of the gaffe (Credit: Mauro Ujetto / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry backs Greta Thunberg in passionate speech about climate change

Amanda Mealing’s defence of her co-star gained support from her followers, who rushed to the social media site to lend their support.

One Twitter user said: “Please tell Amanda that she’s loved, and giver her a hug from me.”

Another wrote: “I think she is lovely and adorable. Haters and just jealous ffs.”

Amanda is best known for playing Casualty’s Connie Beauchamp.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.