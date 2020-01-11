casualty-spoilers:-jacob-gets-involved-in-gang-violence-and-ruby’s-having-sleepless-nights

The after-effects of Mason’s death are still being felt in Casualty, and nobody is feeling it more than Jacob (Charles Venn). Realising that he let his young colleague down, he tries to make amends in this episode. When two patients are brought in separately, both with injuries that look like they’ve been fighting, the ED staff soon realise the two of them are connected. Jacob takes a personal interest in them. Having failed to save Mason, can he make a difference in the lives of these two young men?

Jacob soon finds out it’s going to take more than just a few words of wisdom to get these people to turn their lives around, as one violent act leads to another until there’s a tense stand-off in the ED.

Meanwhile Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) is still trying to fit back in to a hostile department and her genuine attempts to win Archie (Genesis Lynea) over aren’t meeting with much success. Archie is distracted anyway by another role model – eye surgeon Megan Harrison – but Connie is less than impressed!

Ruby (Maddy Hill) is struggling to cope with looking after her sister’s baby, Harmony. The baby’s presence in the household isn’t making things very ‘harmonious’ for housemates Jade (Gabriella Leon) and Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi), either. Luckily the ED isn’t short of people who are ready and willing to offer Ruby baby-care advice, but she’s not in the mood to be helped – until one person breaks through her defences.

Despite the sleepless nights, Ruby proves that her work skills are unimpaired as she helps Archie unravel a worrying case.

But does Will (Jack Nolan) have his mind on the job, or is he too interested in ‘banter’ with female colleagues? Connie has her eye on him…

