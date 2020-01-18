casualty-spoilers:-charlie-takes-desperate-measures-to-help-duffy

In tonight’s Casualty, Charlie (Derek Thompson) proves once and for all that he’s a brave and selfless man who loves Duffy (Cathy Shipton) so much he’d do anything for her. He’s struggling to cope as his wife is becoming increasingly obsessive about her old flame Bill Crowthers (Clive Wood), to the extent that half the time she believes she’s still going out with him. Putting aside his own feelings, Charlie decides to contact Bill to see if he can offer any clues that might help him get through to Duffy. Will Bill be able to help? And where will it leave Charlie and Duffy?

We see the happy and messy home life of Lev (Uriel Emil), Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) and their three children. Scenes of happiness (or even normality) don’t last long in Casualty, so it’s not long before the youngest child, Luka, has an accident. Faith takes him to the ED, where Dylan (William Beck) takes over his care – and he’s immediately worried by some symptoms that don’t seem directly related to the accident. As Dylan investigates further, Faith and Lev are faced with their worst nightmare.

Ruby (Maddy Hill) is thrown into turmoil when baby Harmony’s childminder quits suddenly. Already feeling overwhelmed with the demands of looking after her sister’s baby, Ruby gets some wise advice from a colleague – and then she’s thrown a lifeline.

The other patient storyline involves an eco activist group taking direct action against a big polluting company. There’s a dramatic accident and two people are injured – but at the hospital it soon becomes clear that not everyone was completely committed to the cause.

