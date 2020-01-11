casualty-review-with-spoilers:-jacob-faces-a-challenging-situation

‘Who put the world on your shoulders?’ Lev (Uriel Emil) asked Jacob (Charles Venn) in tonight’s Casualty. The death of Mason has affected Jacob perhaps more than anyone else in the department (apart from Rash), because Jacob had recognised the extra pressures on a young black man and had done his best to support Mason.

When two of tonight’s patients were young black men who were embroiled in gang rivalry, Jacob saw an opportunity to atone. Ryan and Dante were in two different gangs, with the situation further complicated because Ryan was going out with Dante’s sister, Casey. This Romeo and Juliet romance only became apparent in the ED, where both men ended up being treated after a fight. When Casey tried to talk to Dante’s gang to get them to ease up on Ryan she also ended up hospitalised.

Ryan was not an easy person to like, particularly as he knew all about Mason from the newspapers and taunted the ED staff about it. Jacob got properly annoyed at him, but recognised a lost soul and set about trying to impart some of his hard-earned wisdom. This should have been the moment when Ryan and Dante decided to turn their lives around and be better men, but Ryan was angry that Casey had been attacked and ended up threatening Dante with a stolen pair of surgical scissors. Jacob calmed this situation down, and we left Dante promising that he would leave the gang – but only after he’d gotten revenge for Casey’s attack. It seems like we may be seeing him again.

On a more domestic note, Ruby (Maddy Hill) was suffering the full horror of trying to hold down a demanding job while also caring for a baby who doesn’t much care for sleeping during the night. Flatmates Jade (Gabriella Leon) and Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) weren’t very impressed, either. Lev, who has completely shaken off his ex-football-hooligan tag and is back to being the kitten rescuer we were first introduced to, was completely adorable. He has three children, apparently, and advised Ruby that there is no useful instruction book for babies and they’re all different. He offered to help out by cooking for Ruby or taking the baby one night a week so she can get some sleep. We don’t know yet how this plan has been received by Mrs Lev – and star ACP – Faith Cadogan.

Connie (Amanda Mealing) was being ever so nice to Archie (Genesis Lynea), offering to let her take the lead on juicy procedures, but Archie still hasn’t thawed towards her boss. Connie doesn’t impress her at all, not least because she has a new role model – eye specialist Dr Megan Harrison (Emily Woof). Connie wasn’t impressed by Megan’s achievements. ‘They give grants to anyone these days,’ she said. She was even less impressed when Archie invited Megan on to ‘her’ patch to look at a patient with glaucoma.

Sue Haasler is the author of five novels and the official BBC Holby City book, which you can read about here.