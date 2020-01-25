casualty-review-with-spoilers:-heartbreak-for-marty-and-duffy-in-emotional-scenes

Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) was in love at the beginning of tonight’s Casualty, and it seemed he’d found the perfect man. Jack (Jack Hardwick) was handsome, sexy, thoughtful and apparently wealthy – if he was the one who’d paid for their very posh hotel room. And he was as keen on Marty as Marty was on him, so it was good news all round.

After Marty got to work the happiness continued, with Jack showing up with a nice sushi lunch for the two of them. Even Jade (Gabriella Leon) teasing Marty about Jack being a lot older than him couldn’t dent his happiness.

What did dent his happiness was finding out that Jack was married – to one of the patients o’ the week. Jack’s husband Liam (Patrick Baladi) was in hospital after being tasered by the police while trying to steal an aircraft, in a spectacular showdown at Holby Airport. Liam had been under the influence of too many antidepressants at the time and the reason he was on antidepressants was that husband Jack was a horrible man who couldn’t keep his trousers zipped for long.

It didn’t end well for Jack, as he dumped Marty rather nastily – but then was dumped by Liam. Of course we don’t care about Jack but we do care about Marty, who instantly went off to drown his sorrows and throw himself back into the social whirl – but not in a happy way.

Charlie (Derek Thompson) was also having a sad day, as Duffy (Cathy Shipton) moved into a care home. She thought it was a hotel and wondered why she was the only one who’d brought a suitcase. Poor Charlie had to leave her there and go to work, where he confided in Robyn (Amanda Henderson) that he was feeling terribly guilty and thinking he should be able to look after Duffy at home as he’d promised her.

Later on he was talking to a patient who’d fallen out with her sister. ‘Family will always forgive, in the end,’ he said. ‘The question is – will you forgive yourself?’ He was still wrestling with that question when he returned to the care home later and found Duffy waiting for him with her bags packed. ‘I knew you’d come back for me, Charlie,’ she said. After that, what option did he have? When Robyn popped round to see him later she found Duffy at home with him too.

It seems that Archie (Genesis Lynea) might be edging a little closer to forgiving Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing). Archie was due to go and watch her new hero Dr Megan do some eye surgery, but Connie told her she was needed in Resus, which didn’t go down well. But when a patient needed an emergency tricky procedure, Connie let Archie do it. Archie did well and Connie was encouraging and supportive. Maybe their relationship has turned a corner?

