casualty-review-with-spoilers:-connie-beauchamp-is-met-with-a-cold-reception-upon-her-return

Connie Beauchamp’s (Amanda Mealing) return to Casualty came at a difficult time for the whole team. With everyone still in a state of shock following the death of Mason, tensions were running high. Traditionally Connie has found this type of situation difficult – she struggled in the aftermath of Jeff Collier’s death – and here she was doubly disadvantaged by most of the staff not trusting her anymore.

Archie (Genesis Lynea) was particularly unimpressed to see her old enemy Connie back in the department again. Connie told her she hadn’t taken any drugs in the past four months and insisted that she will win Archie’s trust back. I expect she will, too, but it’s going to take time.

Charlie (Derek Thompson) was in no mood to welcome his old friend back, either. Sporting a grazed lip from what he described as an ‘eventful’ New Year with Duffy, Charlie couldn’t forgive Connie for the way she was previously willing to let a vulnerable Duffy take the blame for her own mistakes.

Nevertheless, Connie has decided to take up the Clinical Lead reins once again, partly because she could see that Dylan (William Beck) was struggling to help his emotionally drained team. We discovered that Mason died of an undiagnosed heart condition.

In a letter from his mum which Dylan read out, we also heard that working in the ED had been the happiest time of his life and he thought of his colleagues as his ‘teachers, friends and family.’ Dylan became very emotional, saying Mason was just ‘a 24 year old boy’ and the ED was ‘an accident waiting to happen.’

Meanwhile, Ruby (Maddy Hill) had worries of her own when her sister Violette (Kelly Gough), who has been missing since the birth of her baby, took a heroin overdose. Ruby and Lev (Uriel Emil) rushed to where Violette was staying in a kind of commune and brought her to hospital. She survived the overdose and some gynae complications resulting from the birth, and Ruby managed to convince her that she does want her baby daughter after all, and Ruby will help out by looking after her until Violette is ready.

And we discovered that new super-competent ACP Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) is the wife of super-competent paramedic and ex-football hooligan Lev. Who’d have guessed that?

