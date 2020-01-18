casualty-review-with-spoilers:-charlie’s-desperate-to-get-through-to-duffy

There was yet another day of heartbreak for Charlie (Derek Thompson) in tonight’s Casualty as his beloved wife Duffy (Cathy Shipton) slips gradually away from him due to her dementia. In recent weeks she’s become fixated on old flame Bill Crowthers (Clive Wood), and this week she was convinced that she and Bill had plans to go to see a concert together.

Charlie – surely in line for a BAFTA if not a sainthood – swallowed his pride for the sake of Duffy and contacted Bill. They met in the Casualty pub, and Charlie showed Bill some of Duffy’s photos and other mementoes from her time with Bill, which she’d kept. He hoped to understand what they all meant to her.

Bill waffled about Leonard Cohen for a bit and then offered to come and see Duffy, but Charlie said no. Later on he changed his mind, but Bill was clearly shocked when he saw how ill Duffy is. She wasn’t impressed by him either. ’You look so much older,’ she greeted him, disappointed.

Though in angry moments Duffy has accused Charlie of being less of a man than Bill is, the opposite is the case. While Charlie lovingly deals with whatever Duffy can throw at him (sometimes literally), Bill couldn’t cope at all and left as quickly as possible. After he’d gone Charlie sadly reached out to Duffy to comfort her but she told him she didn’t want him. ‘Where’s Bill?’ she asked him. You could see Charlie’s heart breaking into even smaller pieces than it was in already.

Meanwhile we got to see some of the home life of Lev (Uriel Emil) and Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) – as busy and chaotic as any household with two working parents and three children. When youngest son Luka had a fall, it seemed fairly routine. But when Faith took him to the ED, Dylan (William Beck) noticed some worrying signs. A CT scan confirmed that Luka has a brain tumour. Both parents are of course devastated as they wait to find out whether it’s malignant and what can be done.

There was better news for Ruby (Maddy Hill) when childcare worries made her confide in Robyn (Amanda Henderson). This led to an offer for Ruby and Harmony to come and live with Robyn and Charlotte, so that Ruby can be near a diamond of a childminder that Robyn knows, and Robyn will have some company when she hits the wine after Charlotte’s gone to bed. It’s a win-win.

Patients o’ the week were an environmental activist and the undercover police officer who’d infiltrated his organisation. Needless to say none of this ended well.

Fans of both Casualty and Holby City sometimes grumble that the two shows hardly seem related, so they’ll have been pleased to see Rosa (Jacey Salles) wearing the new ‘privatised’ porter’s uniform, just like Jason in Holby was wearing the other day. Max McGerry’s creeping privatisation initiatives weren’t very high on the agenda in the ED, though – there was far too much other stuff to worry about.

Sue Haasler is the author of five novels and the official BBC Holby City book, which you can read about here.

