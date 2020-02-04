castlevania-season-3-is-coming-to-netflix-in-march-2020

Castlevania — Courtesy of Netflix — Acquired via Netflix Media Center The time has finally come! The release date for season 3 of Castlevania has been announced and luckily it’s not too far away. Here are all the details.Castlevania fans, are you still there? It’s been almost two years since season 2 hit Netflix, but get ready because the wait is almost over! The Castlevania season 3release date was finally announced on Twitter, and we only have to hold out for another month.The third season of Castlevania will be added to Netflix on Thursday, March 5, 2020.Based on the last two seasons, it will likely be between four and eight episodes. Let’s all hope for the latter. Watching four episodes and then having to wait another year and a half might kill me.The last time we saw Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and the rest of the cast of characters, Alucard was going to make Dracula’s castle his grave after his father’s death. But Trevor steps in and gives him the Belmont library, telling him that together they can protect both their homes and use what they know to help people.Check out the release date announcement for the new season of the Netflix original series below!That partnership doesn’t last long, though. Sypha soon convinces Trevor to come with her to battle monsters. Left alone, Alucard is overwhelmed by grief for the loss of his entire family. Also, he killed his own father, so that probably leaves some scars.At the same time, Isaac murdered a group of raiders and made them into his very own army. With Dracula dead, his only loyalty is to himself. Additionally, Carmilla enslaves Hector so she can use his skills to gain more power.Hopefully, Trevor and Alucard meet up again in the upcoming season as their friendship/bromance was one of the best parts of season 2. But besides the release date, not much else is known about what’s to come in season 3.Any predictions for what season 3 of Castlevania will bring? Let us know in the comments below!