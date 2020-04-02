“castlevania”-is-renewed-for-its-fourth-season!-check-out-for-release-date,-cast,-spoilers-and-all-latest-details-here.

‘Castlevania’ is an adult web series which premieres on Netflix. This show is based on the Japanese video game series produced by Konami. This show follows the story about Dracula who declare to kill all the people in return of the life of his wife. He forms an army of demons who rules the country and everyone is afraid of them.

Already three seasons of the show were released. Now, it is back with its fourth season, this time. Read to find out some more exciting details.

Netflix has confirmed the renewal for its fourth season. This news is not a big surprise as Warren Ellis, the writer of Castlevania has already told about the making of Season 4. The exact date of its release is not yet confirmed by the makers. It is likely to release somewhere around 2021.

Cast & Characters: Who all will be seen?

The main and regular characters from the previous seasons will definitely be returning. Some other supporting characters can also be seen. Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, Graham McTavish as Vlad Dracula Tepes, James Callis as Adrian, Emily Swallow as Lisa Tepes.

There are chances that some new faces and characters can be seen.

What is going to be the story- line of Season 4?

Season 4 will start from the point where it had left off. As there is no trailer yet, we can’t tell exactly what might happen in the upcoming season. We might see some deceased characters returning after all this is Castlevania. It will be full of new adventures and twists. It shall bring lots of thrill and fantasy with the new season. We will keep this page updated, for further details! Till then stay connected.