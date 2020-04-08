“castlevania”-is-getting-renewed-for-“season-2”:-here-are-the-updates-for-release-date,-plot,-cast!!!

It’s been a year since season 2 of Castlevania came on Netflix. Season three released in March 2020; now, friends are excited to know the release of the next installment. The animated show is a big hit with previous versions of the Konami video games. This animated series is based on video games.

Is it coming?

The fourth season of Castlevania has been confirmed officially. Well, this news is soothing but unsurprising. As lead writer Warren Ellis said, “Castlevania 3 goes live Thursday, only on Netflix. Extra special thanks to all the people who have been tweeting, it’s been 84 years, at me since 2018 who are now tweeting ‘but what about season 4’.”

Release date

Seeing the gap of around 15 to 16 months between previous successive seasons. Season 4 can be released in the latter part of 2021. But, the recent Corornavirus pandemic can affect its production in a great way, Well, let’s see what will happen in due course.

Cast

The cast for the season is totally under Netflix, which is renewing the show. However, if the show does get renewed, as the fans want, we expect the previous cast will be back.

That would include Richard Armitage and James Callis lending their voices again. Other actors like Jaime Murray and Theo James will once again be a part of the project.

Storyline

The series mainly focuses on Trevor Belmont in the nation of Wallachia. The people of the nation falsely accused the wife of Count Dracula of witchcraft and burnt her alive on a stake. Our hero takes revenge, but the ending of season 3 was loose. As it showed four stories simultaneously.

So season 4 would collect all parts and try to take us to a conclusive ending—a woman with brown hair and a vagabond, which, according to Inverse, could be Grant Dynasty.