castle-in-wales-is-cheaper-than-london-studio-flat

A couple have decided to sell their castle in Wales for cheaper than the price of a studio flat in London.

Arthog Hall in Gwynedd, boats 4.65acres of land, stunning views of a Welsh estuary, eight bedrooms, a galleried hallway and a wealth of history.

It is on sale for £899,550- £50 cheaper than the price of a studio flat in London.

An apartment in Dominion House, Bart’s Square, Barbican, is currently on sale for £900,000 despite being just 532 sq ft and having no separate bedroom.

The castle was built in 1750 and is owned by Nigel Gill, 57, who has lived there with his wife Jackie, 55, for seven years.

Nigel, who owns a demolition and recycling business, said: ‘We are very, very sad to be leaving this beautiful home.

‘Unfortunately our personal circumstances have changed and we have to go.

‘What I love most about our home is that it has the feeling of being remote, yet there are other houses reasonably close by.

‘There is zero light pollution, so you can see the stars, and it comes with its own woodland and private driveway.’

Nigel says he felt like the King of the Castle while friends and family visited.

Although it dates to 1750, the property, built of stone, underwent changes in the 19th century and had romantic castle-like features added to its facade.

The Grade II listed building, nestled in the Snowdonia National Park, spent a period as a hotel before reverting to a private residence in 1942.

The country home is being sold by Walter Lloyd Jones estate agent, who say of it: ‘The Hall provides beautiful mature gardens, woodland and a large terraced area with commanding views across the Mawddach Estuary and beyond.’

Nigel added: ‘It’s a shame we are leaving as we have spent a lot of money on it.

‘It has it’s own sewage system and reservoir.

‘It’s actually really good value for money, especially when you think about what you could buy for the same amount of money or more in London.’