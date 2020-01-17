cash-raised-for-big-ben-brexit-bong-can’t-be-spent-on-ringing-bell

A bid to have Big Ben ring in our departure from the EU has descended into farce.

Brexiteers have been donating to an online campaign to temporarily restore the famous clock so it can ring in Brexit at the end of the month.

The StandUp4Brexit’s ‘Big Ben must bong for Brexit’ campaign has raised less than a third of its intended total so far.

And officials at the Houses of Parliament say there was ‘no legal basis’ to accept public donations, pointing out there could also be ethical problems caused by the public funding a political event.

Noting the situation was ‘unprecedented’, a Downing Street spokesman said: ‘This is a matter for the House, they have indicated they will not accept the money were the public to fundraise for this.’

Earlier this week in a TV interview, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Government was working on a plan so ‘people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong.’

Brexiteers were then motivated to dip into their own pockets and ring in our departure from the EU in the same manner as New Year’s Eve.

On Friday morning, their campaign had raised £160,000 of its £500,000 total on the GoFundMe website.

The bells have been silent since 2017 as the clock at Westminster is currently undergoing major restoration work.

Officials have put the cost of sounding Big Ben at half a million pounds because the clock mechanism – which usually powers the hammer that strikes the Great Bell – has been dismantled and removed.

A temporary striking mechanism and temporary floor of the belfry where Big Ben is housed would need to be installed in order for the famous bell to ring.

The online petition is being spearheaded by Tory Brexiteer Mark Francois and the StandUp4Brexit group.

Mr Francois said the money needs to be raised by this weekend because of the number of preparations that need to be made.

Within a day of it launching, more than 10,000 donors had contributed but the campaign still faces a race against time to meet its target.

If it fails, the money will be donated to charity Help for Heroes and Plan B is to play a recording of the bells.

Mr Francois said the bells should chime at 11pm on January 31 ‘so we can properly celebrate becoming a free country again.’

Addressing concerns that the raised money cannot be used to restore the bells, he pointed out the Mr Johnson ‘effectively initiated’ the movement.

He said they would be ‘mad’ to back away from it and he vowed not to be defeated by ‘bureaucratic refuseniks’.

He said: ‘There is already considerable scepticism among MPs about the £500,000 cost, which many feel has been deliberately exaggerated.

‘In any event, if the British public raise half a million pounds in the next few days and these bureaucratic refuseniks still fail to comply, then I hope the government will pass a formal motion ordering them to do so.’

Restoring the bell using taxpayers’ money was ruled out because of the cost with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle pointing out ‘you are talking about £50,000 a bong.’

The government has distanced itself from the GoFundMe campaign, saying that Mr Johnson’s focus was on official events to mark our departure.

Whether Big Ben bongs or not, Brexiteers intend to gather outside Parliament to mark the UK’s departure from the EU.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said the Leave Means Leave campaign group had been given approval to hold an event in Parliament Square on January 31.