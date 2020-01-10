casey-stoney:-‘rivalries-in-women’s-football-should-be-encouraged…-but-we-should-not-lose-the-family-atmosphere’

By all accounts the Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney is “good friends” with the Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson, notwithstanding that the pair will be stood in opposite dugouts on Sunday. The ‘rising tide lifts all boats’ mentality governing women’s football means that it would be misplaced in the extreme were the game’s key faces to begin hurtling pizza slices at their adversaries – a la Cesc Fabregas and Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford in 2004 – given that Jepson, 32, often calls the Chelsea manager Emma Hayes for career advice.

Many of England’s Lionesses, past and present, have played for multiple rival clubs: Lucy Bronze, Fara Williams, Alex Greenwood and Rachel Brown-Finnis represented both Merseyside teams. Abbie McManus moved from Manchester City to United; Bethany England was on loan to Liverpool while at Chelsea. The list goes on. Against that backdrop, Emma Mitchell’s move from Arsenal to Spurs, announced last week, is shocking only to the uninitiated.

Stoney cannot fathom the opposition to Mitchell – 27 and on the fringes at Arsenal this term – seeking game time with Spurs, six places behind the leaders. “She’s a football player and she wants to play,” Stoney shrugs. “I was at Arsenal when Sol Campbell moved across. He had to live in a hotel for six months because he couldn’t buy a house because of the threats he was getting. It’s a game.”

If the opportunity – and necessity – arose for Stoney to loan a United player to, say, Liverpool, she “wouldn’t see any reason not to. The rivalries in the women’s game aren’t as historic and ingrained as in the men’s game. Because we’re having the crossover of fans now – which is great – you do get some of that coming across. If it was the right opportunity for my player, and it was the right club, the right philosophy, and the right way to play, I wouldn’t hesitate, because it’s the right thing to do for my player.”