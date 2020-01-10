casey-stoney:-‘rivalries-in-women’s-football-should-be-encouraged…-but-we-should-not-lose-the-family-atmosphere’

By all accounts the Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney is “good friends” with the Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson, notwithstanding that the pair will be stood in opposite dugouts on Sunday. The ‘rising tide lifts all boats’ mentality governing women’s football means that it would be misplaced in the extreme were the game’s key faces to begin hurtling pizza slices at their adversaries – a la Cesc Fabregas and Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford in 2004 – given that Jepson, 32, often calls the Chelsea manager Emma Hayes for career advice.
Many of England’s Lionesses, past and present, have played for multiple rival clubs: Lucy Bronze, Fara Williams, Alex Greenwood and Rachel Brown-Finnis represented both Merseyside teams. Abbie McManus moved from Manchester City to United; Bethany England was on loan to Liverpool while at Chelsea. The list goes on. Against that backdrop, Emma Mitchell’s move from Arsenal to Spurs, announced last week, is shocking only to the uninitiated.
Stoney cannot fathom the opposition to Mitchell – 27 and on the fringes at Arsenal this term – seeking game time with Spurs, six places behind the leaders. “She’s a football player and she wants to play,” Stoney shrugs. “I was at Arsenal when Sol Campbell moved across. He had to live in a hotel for six months because he couldn’t buy a house because of the threats he was getting. It’s a game.”
If the opportunity – and necessity – arose for Stoney to loan a United player to, say, Liverpool, she “wouldn’t see any reason not to. The rivalries in the women’s game aren’t as historic and ingrained as in the men’s game. Because we’re having the crossover of fans now – which is great – you do get some of that coming across. If it was the right opportunity for my player, and it was the right club, the right philosophy, and the right way to play, I wouldn’t hesitate, because it’s the right thing to do for my player.”
Towards the end of Stoney’s playing career, there were no Spurs or Everton in the top flight. Manchester United did not exist at all and Stoney had played for three separate London clubs – Charlton, Chelsea and Arsenal – as well as Liverpool. United and Spurs’ arrivals to the Women’s Super League have seen clubs capitalising on historic enmities to bolster attendances, staging derby games in main stadiums. Records have tumbled: 38,262 attended the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 31,213 the Manchester derby at the Etihad; 24,564 Spurs’ WSL debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge; 23,500 the Merseyside derby at Anfield.
The resulting influx of supporters from the men’s game has accordingly changed the face of the typical women’s football fan. At a Football Association media briefing in April last year, the FA’s head of women’s football, Baroness Sue Campbell, recalled a moment three generations of a family took a selfie beneath the Wembley arch; this, to her mind, was utopia for women’s football, and what the FA have sought through their persistent pitching of the sport to families and young girls. “But we don’t want it to become tribal,” Campbell said, jolting a room who could see her point but also the risk of pigeonholing the game. “It may end up that way, but right now it doesn’t feel like that when you go to watch a women’s game. I don’t know that I would want to encourage that kind of thing.”
United’s Leigh Sports Village is home to one of the league’s most lively – and hostile – atmospheres, a gear change where booing opposition players was previously unprecedented. “People get too sensitive because you’re calling someone a reject,” Stoney says. “It’s what they do in the men’s game, and we want to transfer fans across. Now, don’t get me wrong: we don’t want foul and abusive language in our stands, because it’s a family game. But I think the little bits of light-heartedness, the songs between the teams – as long as they’re not negative towards a person or previous part of the club – [are] great. We have a great atmosphere here. The fans sing non-stop. They sing at each other. Do we just want clapping every time someone passes the ball?”
Like Campbell, however, Stoney remains wary of the worst parts of the men’s game. “I think we have a family atmosphere,” she continues. “I wouldn’t take my kids to some men’s games – not a chance, because the language and the feeling on the terraces sometimes isn’t great. Not at all grounds, but some I just wouldn’t take them [to]. Some of the language that I’ve experienced when I’ve been in the terraces I personally wouldn’t want my kids to hear.
“When they’re 12, 13, 14, they’ll probably be hearing it in school anyway, so it’s up to them to make their choices. We want an atmosphere, but we don’t want to discourage families from coming. It’s a bit of a balance.
“Some of my players are out there for 45 minutes freezing before they come back in [at full time] because they want to engage with fans. We don’t need to copy everything from the men’s game; we need to make sure that we keep doing what we’re doing to keep the women’s game honest, to keep it pure, to make sure that fans keep wanting to come back.”