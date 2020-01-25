case-registered-against-heeba-shah-after-actress-reportedly-assaults-two-veterinary-clinic-staff

Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba faces a charge of a non-cognisable offence for allegedly assaulting two veterinary clinic staff in Mumbai’s Versova, reports Zee News.

The altercation was captured in the clinic’s CCTV footage and a case has been registered with the Versova Police.

As per a Mid day report, the actress admitted to having hit the staff. But she said that the issue cropped up because of the staff’s rude behaviour. “In the clinic when I told the attendant about the watchman, she also started abusing me and speaking rudely. Then one of the women there pushed me and told me to get out from the premises immediately. This is not the way to speak to anyone who is visiting the clinic,” the publication quotes Heeba as saying.

The actress further added that the lady staff in the clinic began a fight with Heeba and as a result provoked her. Condemning their behavior she said that the clinic should treat their clients better.

The video clip captures the actor slapping and pushing two female staff members at the clinic on 16 January. As per the case registered by the Feline Foundation, Heeba had visited the clinic in order to sterilize two of her friend’s cats.

See the video here

On camera: Actor Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba allegedly assaults vet clinic staff in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/NhtRU4JzvS — Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 25, 2020

The complaint further notes that Heeba got impatient after being asked to wait, and allegedly questioned the staff whether they knew who she was. The staff, in the complaint, maintain that she became extremely irritable when asked to fill in details before her cats were admitted to the clinic.

When she was later asked to leave the clinic, she lashed out at the two staff members, the clinic claimed.

The police have registered a complaint under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is currently underway.

Heeba, also a theatre actress, is Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter with his first wife Parveen Murad.

