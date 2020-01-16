case-of-the-cat-groomer:-chelsea-flower-show-winner-taken-to-court-by-neighbours-after-she-‘adopted’-their-cat

A Chelsea Flower Show winner was taken to court by her neighbours after being accused of adopting their pet cat by changing its collar, taking it to the vets and letting it into her house.

Jackie and John Hall were “upset and distressed” that their black and white Maine Coon called ‘Ozzy’ spent long periods away from their home, so installed a GPS tracker to the feline in an attempt to see where he ended up.

To their surprise, he was being “fed, groomed and cared for by someone else” at the end of their West London street.

Award-winning landscape gardener Nicola Lesbirel spent £20,000 in legal fees arguing that Ozzy had made his own decision to make her house his home and that she should not have to change her caring behaviour.

But after attending a court hearing, which was suspended, she reached an agreement with the Hall’s and signed an injunction preventing her from continuing to look after the cat.