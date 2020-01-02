case-against-mla,-nephew,-others-for-beating-district-megistrate’s-gunner

A case has been registered against Kishanlal, BJP MLA from Barkhera.

Pilibhit:

A case has been registered against Kishanlal, BJP MLA from Barkhera, his nephew and unknown persons for allegedly beating up the gunner of the district magistrate, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Police has registered a case on the orders of Special Additional Session Judge Vijay Kumar, the officer said.

Constable Mohit Kumar Gurjar, posted as a gunner of the DM, alleged that he was beaten up by the MLA and his nephew.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit told reporters that sub inspector Naresh Pal Singh, posted at Sunagarhi police station, is probing the matter and gave the assurance that the investigation will be impartial.