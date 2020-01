An investigation into the matter is underway.

Kolkata:

A case has been filed against BJP leader Anupam Hazra for allegedly assaulting a couple in Kolkata on Saturday.

The police said that the man accused Anupam Hazra of restraining and assaulting him and his girlfriend at Golden Park Hotel in the city. The man also alleged that the BJP leader snatched his golden chain

