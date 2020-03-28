carson-daly-&-his-wife-siri-welcome-baby-number-four

Carson Daly and his wife Siri have welcomed their fourth child – a baby girl they have named Goldie. The couple announced the news on Instagram with a pic of themselves at the hospital with their newborn.

Both Carson and Siri were wearing protective masks in the photo, and in the caption he wrote: “Daly Planet Exclusive! Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s us) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11), Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly!”

The Voice host says he was only allowed to be with his wife during the birth, but not before or after due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldie arrived on Thursday afternoon, March 26th, and she weighed 8.2 pounds and is 20 inches long. He added that both “Go Go and mom are doing great.”

Carson had nothing but kind words for the “incredibly brave & selfless” New York hospital medical staff who delivered their daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic. They were thankful for the safe birth of their daughter and the tireless work of the doctors and nurses who were helping so many in need.

Carson called Goldie’s birth a “bittersweet event” because they are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this “unparalleled time in our history.”

The 46-year-old father of four appeared on The Today Show on Friday morning and he explained that the couple chose the name Goldie after stumbling upon it while looking through a list of Irish names. Carson says he found out he was 98 percent Irish in the results of an Ancestry DNA test.

“This is our fourth kid she seems like the pot of gold at the end of our rainbow,” he said.

The middle name Patricia was in honor of his late mother Pattie. He also detailed his experience with the new hospital protocols that wouldn’t allow him to be in his wife’s hospital room.

“She went alone on Wednesday night, I could only join her for the birth,” Carson said. “I only joined her for the birth and I had to leave again, as they’re quickly trying to flip these rooms around.”

Carson Daly said that he was “profoundly moved” by Siri’s strength because being nine months pregnant during a time like this has brought extra anxiety.

“At the end of the day we feel quite blessed, especially with Goldie,” said Daly.



