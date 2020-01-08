carrot-top-pesto-recipe

Carrot tops make a good pesto, but leave out the stems, which are tough. For the best flavour and texture, pound the ingredients in a pestle and mortar – but it’s still worth making with a quick whizz in the food processor.

Any dry, hard cheese will work for this recipe. Grana padano or, of course, parmesan are ideal. Although ordinary cheddar is a bit too moist, that cracked, dried-up lump of cheddar that’s been lurking in the back of the fridge will do fine.

Prep time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

10-20g carrot leaves (weighed after removing the stems)

½ small garlic clove

20g cashew nuts

20g dry hard cheese, chopped

3 tbsp olive oil

METHOD