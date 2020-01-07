carrot,-spinach,-preserved-lemon-and-coriander-tart

A discovery I made while searching online for interesting places to eat in Paris, which led me to Tartes Kluger in the Marais. Apparently their version is spicy. Mine is quite subtle.

Prep time: 25 minutes, plus chilling time | Cooking time: 1 hour 30 minutes

SERVES

6-8

INGREDIENTS

For the pastry

2 tsp cumin seeds

250g plain flour

150g butter

1 egg yolk

½ – 1 tbsp very cold water

For the filling

300g spinach, any coarse stalks removed

15g unsalted butter

½ tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, very finely chopped

2 small cloves garlic, finely chopped

about ⅛ tsp ground cinnamon

400g peeled and trimmed baby carrots

40g preserved lemon, finely chopped

2 large eggs and 2 large yolks

325ml double cream

30g coriander leaves, finely chopped

METHOD