carrot,-spinach,-preserved-lemon-and-coriander-tart

A discovery I made while searching online for interesting places to eat in Paris, which led me to Tartes Kluger in the Marais. Apparently their version is spicy. Mine is quite subtle.
Prep time: 25 minutes, plus chilling time | Cooking time: 1 hour 30 minutes
SERVES
6-8
INGREDIENTS
For the pastry
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 250g plain flour
- 150g butter
- 1 egg yolk
- ½ – 1 tbsp very cold water
For the filling
- 300g spinach, any coarse stalks removed
- 15g unsalted butter
- ½ tbsp olive oil
- 1 small onion, very finely chopped
- 2 small cloves garlic, finely chopped
- about ⅛ tsp ground cinnamon
- 400g peeled and trimmed baby carrots
- 40g preserved lemon, finely chopped
- 2 large eggs and 2 large yolks
- 325ml double cream
- 30g coriander leaves, finely chopped
METHOD
- Toast the cumin seeds in a dry frying pan for about 30 seconds. Leave to cool then bash with a mortar and pestle to break down a little.
- Put the flour, butter, cumin seeds and a good pinch of salt into a food processor and whizz until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
- Mix the yolk with half a tablespoon of very cold water, add it to the flour mixture and whizz again. Add another half tablespoon of water if needed for the pastry to come together into a ball.
- Wrap in clingfilm and allow to rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.
- Roll out on a lightly floured surface and line a 25-26cm loose-bottomed tart tin (3cm deep). Prick the bottom with a fork then chill in the fridge or freezer until cold and firm.
- Preheat the oven to 200C/gas mark 6 and put in a metal baking-sheet. Line the pastry with greaseproof paper and fill with baking beans.
- Bake on the sheet for 10 minutes then remove the paper and beans and cook for another 8 minutes. Leave to cool.
- Lower the temperature to 180C/gas mark 5. Use any leftover raw pastry to patch any cracks in the base.
- Put the spinach into a saucepan with a couple of tablespoons of water and wilt over a medium heat for 5 minutes, turning it over with tongs.
- When completely wilted, leave until cool enough to handle, then squeeze all the water out with your hands. Chop roughly.
- Heat half the butter and olive oil in a frying-pan and cook the onion gently until soft but not coloured. Add the garlic, cinnamon and spinach, season and continue to cook until the mixture is quite dry. Spoon it into the pastry case.
- Heat the rest of the oil and butter in the same frying pan. Add the carrots and saute until golden in parts and quite dry.
- Stir in the preserved lemon and some seasoning and spoon into the tart case.
- Mix the eggs, yolks and cream together in a jug. Add the coriander. Season. Slowly pour the mixture on top of the vegetables.
- Return the tart to the baking sheet and cook for 45 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the filling just set in the middle (it should still have a little give as it will continue to cook once out of the oven).
- Leave to cool for 15 minutes then remove the tart ring and serve, slide onto a plate and serve.