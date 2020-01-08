carrot-leaf-soup-with-carrot-jewels-recipe

Carrot stems are good for soup, as you can sieve out the tough bits. I’ve tried making it with a mix of roots and tops, but it turned a depressing muddy brown colour, as any child who’s mixed orange and green paints could have warned me.
This is a much better plan, a delicate creamy herb-green soup with little cubes of sweet amber carrot dotted through it. If you have used the leaves of a bunch of carrots for pesto, you can make this with just the stems.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes
Contents
SERVES
Two as a lunch
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Green parts of a bunch of spring onions, chopped
- A handful of celery leaves (or a stem of celery), chopped
- 1 small potato, chopped
- Leaves and stems from a big bunch of carrots
- 500ml vegetable stock
- 1 tbsp butter (or olive oil)
- 1 carrot, cut into 1cm dice
METHOD
- Heat the oil in a medium-sized pan and add the spring onions and celery leaves, with a pinch of salt. Cook for a minute then stir in the potato.
- Wash and chop the carrot leaves and stems and add those too. Cook, stirring, for five minutes then add the stock. Simmer for 20 minutes until tender. Blend with a hand blender. When it is really smooth, rub the soup through a sieve (this is important: the soup will be gritty otherwise). Return to the pan and season, adding water if it is too thick.
- Heat the butter (or oil) in a pan and add the carrot dice. Cook, covered, for five minutes or so, shaking the pan often, until the carrot is tender. Serve the soup with the carrot cubes spooned over.