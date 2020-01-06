carrick-man-glen-quinn-murdered-over-brawl-with-uda-boss







Glen Quinn

UDA murder victim Glen Quinn was beaten to death by the terror gang as punishment for getting into a fist fight with one of its senior members.

The main line of enquiry for detectives is that he was attacked at his flat in Ashleigh Park in Carrickfergus a short time after clashing with a senior UDA figure, a convicted killer and drug dealer.

A crowd gathered on Sunday night as police searched a house in Blackthorne Park in Carrickfergus, in an operation believed to be linked to the murder.

Police raid a house in Blackthorne Park in Carrickfergus on Sunday night

Mr Quinn was hit with iron bars and baseball bats in what was supposed to be a “punishment beating” — but the ferocity of the blows to the head and body claimed his life.

Police discovered the popular barman’s body late on Saturday afternoon, and on Sunday night launched a murder probe after sealing off part of the Woodburn estate.

Police at the scene of Mr Quinn’s murder

The murder of Mr Quinn, who for years worked at the Royal Oak in Carrickfergus, is the third killing carried out by the out-of-control South East Antrim UDA in the past three years. In 2017 it gunned down former members Geordie Gilmore and Colin Horner during an internal feud.

Mr Quinn was initially attacked by the leading UDA member, who was kneecapped by the terror gang last October, after being accused of bad-mouthing the organisation.