Carrick-a-Rede rope Bridge closed after landslide

The rope bridge at Carrick-a-Rede in North Antrim (PA)


Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge has closed after a “small landslide” at the popular Co Antrim tourist spot.

The National Trust said it had taken the decision over safety concerns and the site would remain closed until a proper survey could be conducted of the incident.

The bridge was first erected by salmon fishermen in 1755.

It is almost 100ft (30m) above sea level and a favourite attraction for visitors and operated by the National Trust.

In 2017 the bridge was replaced as part of regular conservation works.

The National Trust said: “The safety of our staff and visitors is paramount therefore the bridge will remain closed until all necessary specialist surveys have been completed.”

