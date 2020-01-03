Caroline Flack’s dog getting pampered at £80-a-day hotel while she takes break in LA

Caroline Flack’s dog is living the high life while her owner lies low in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old presenter is taking some time away from London, after she pleaded not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, in December.

But while she is gone, Caroline’s pooch Ruby is spending the New Year in luxury.

According to The Sun, the French bulldog was checked into the Country Dog Hotel just before Caroline flew out to LA after Christmas.

And judging by a picture of Ruby shared by the hotel – which charges £80 a day for each VIP guest’s stay – she is rather comfortable.

The pampered pet wore a pink jumper with white bobbles as she chilled out in a dog bed, with the Country Dog Hotel writing on Instagram: ‘Life can’t always be perfect and filled with happiness. It comes with its ups and downs and we all have them but we can all hope that everyone can be kind 💕

‘Here’s Ruby sending some New Year’s Day love to you all today.’

The hotel also tagged Flack in the post.

So what is Ruby getting during her stay?

Well, the VIP package for the hotel in Somerset includes ‘nights by the log burner and days running on the Quantock Hills’, training, a choice of feed and homemade dog buscuits made in the Aga, individual and group walks, adventure days at the beach and the park, and plenty of pampering, including spa treatments.

Ruby can sleep on a human bed if she likes, and will be given a goody bag upon checkout.

Yep, we are jealous of a dog.

Caroline bought Ruby with her ex-fiance Andrew Brady, but took full custody after their break-up.

While her four-legged friend gets a holiday, the former Love Island host is taking some time out of the spotlight, as the winter edition of the reality show is set to begin in South Africa, hosted by Laura Whitmore.

Caroline was seen jetting out of the UK to LA after Christmas, with a source telling The Sun: ‘Caroline feels trapped in the UK. She can’t see or communicate with Lewis but she also doesn’t want to return to her flat because her every move is documented by photographers… So after spending the festive period with family and friends, she’s jetted to LA.’

According to the insider, the TV star wants to ‘feel the sunshine on her skin’ and enjoy long hikes to ‘clear her head’.

Caroline’s bail conditions ban her from contacting her boyfriend of four months directly or indirectly, following allegations in court that she hit him over the head with a lamp in a row at her Islington flat.

Burton, however, has since denied those claims on social media.

Flack will appear in court on 4 March.





