caroline-flack-breaks-silence-to-wish-laura-whitmore-good-luck-ahead-of-love-island-debut

Caroline Flack has publicly reached out to wish Laura Whitmore and the rest of the team good luck ahead of the Love Island launch tonight.

Laura has temporarily replaced the presenter, who stepped down last month following her assault charge, as host of the winter edition of the ITV2 dating show which is set in Cape Town, South Africa.

‘Massive good luck to Laura, Iain and the team for tonight’s launch show… the first one always the best one (sic),’ Caroline posted on her Instagram.

Just hours stand in the way of the hotly-anticipated show’s return, and we’re psyched to see the 2020 contestants in action.

Ahead of the Love Island launch, Laura admitted that taking over the batton from Caroline is ‘bittersweet’.

‘It’s bittersweet, it’s not a great situation at all,’ the 34-year-old star told Radio Times.

‘It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating. I just want to do it justice and just be me.’

Laura won’t be alone though and she’ll have her partner Iain Sterling, the show’s commentator, by her side.

Love Island kicks off tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





