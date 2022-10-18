Caroline de Monaco and Charlotte Casiraghi: Elegant and matching mother and daughter, charming duo for a rare outing

Charlotte Casiraghi and Caroline de Hanover reunited for a rare outing. Mother and daughter took part in the proclamation ceremony for the 2022 edition of the Prince Pierre Foundation Prizes at the Opéra Garnier in Monaco, on October 11, 2022. And the princesses of Monaco were very elegant and matched, all dressed in black . On the opera stage, the wife of Dimitri Rassam, in a knee-length sequined dress, spoke. Very red lipstick, hair left natural, Raphaël’s mother – the fruit of her past love affair with comedian Gad Elmaleh and born in December 2013, and Balthazar – was radiant.

Caroline of Monaco took the pose with pride with her daughter, who looks so much like her. While she met recently with Charlene of Monaco on the occasion of a tribute, at the approach of the centenary of the birth of Prince Rainier III, it is this time with her beautiful Charlotte that She enjoyed participating in this event. The duo displayed complicit and radiant smiles. Caroline de Monaco, Stephanie’s sister, had opted for an elegant costume. Elegance from mother to daughter.

The 2022 winners were as follows: the Musical Springboard 2022 for Kyiv Symphony Orchestra, the Coup de Coeur des Jeunes Mélomanes 2022 at York Holler for his work Viola Concerto (2016-2017), the 2022 Literary Prize awarded to Vénus Khoury Ghata, the 2022 Discovery Grant to Thomas Louis, for his novel earthenware dogs (Editions de la Martinière), the High School Students 2022 Favorite for Marie Vingtras, for her novel Blizzard (Editions de l’Olivier), the International Prize for Contemporary Art for Christine Sun Kim, for her work The Star Spangled Banner ( 2020), the Research Grant for Contemporary Art goes to DARR – Decolonizing Architecture Art Research (Sandi Hilal and Alessandro Petti), and the Principality Prize, in partnership with the Monaco Philosophical Meetings and the Prince Pierre Foundation, goes to Philippe Descola, for all of his work.

The winners came to collect their prizes on stage, presented by Caroline and Charlotte of Monaco who performed the show all evening.