carol-vorderman-‘disgusted’-with-wendy-williams-for-mocking-joaquin-phoenix-with-‘cleft-lip’-joke

Carol Vorderman has ripped into Wendy Williams for appearing to mock cleft lips while discussing Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix’s facial features.

During the Hot Topics segment of The Wendy Williams Show this week, Wendy was discussing the controversy over Beyonce sitting down during Joaquin’s standing ovation at the Golden Globes last weekend.

The talk then turned to how Wendy, 55, finds Joaquin ‘oddly attractive’ before making a remark about the scar above his lip.

‘He’s got that good nose that dips way down and he’s happy with, so am I,’ Wendy said initially complimenting his features.

‘And when he shaves off his moustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those – what do you call it? Cleft lip pallette.’

She then lifted her top lip to try and mimic the cleft lip.

‘I find it to be very attractive,’ the talk show host added as the audience laughed.

Carol, 59, was particularly offended by the joke due to her work with cleft lip charities and slammed Wendy via Twitter.

The former Countdown star wrote: ‘As Ambassador for Cleft Lip and Palate Association @CLAPACOMMUNITY I really am disgusted by this @wendywilliams.. Mimicing a cleft lip, and making a joke about it, is disgraceful.

‘Have you any idea the pain and operations a child with cleft must go through as they grow? Please RT.’

Carol thanked a Twitter user, Matt Groark, for ‘bringing [it] to her attention’ after spotting their tweet criticising the American talk show host.

Groark had commented: ‘For a solid 10 seconds she used her finger to mimic a cleft lip while the audience laughed. Imagine how my 5 year old would take it if he saw it? @WendyWilliams

‘I only speak on it bc I’m personally informed and educated on the topic. #bebetter [sic].’

Calling for a mature discussion about the issue, Groark added: ‘We obviously don’t want people bashing her like we are seeing in the responses. We want awareness and education.’

Last year, Carol spoke openly about the ‘terrible time’ her brother experienced as a child due to his cleft lip, and said he wasn’t able to speak until the age of nine.

Earlier in her debate about Beyonce snubbing Joaquin’s standing ovation, Wendy described the Joker actor as having a ‘nuttiness’ about him.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Wendy’s reps for comment.





