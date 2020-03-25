caro-unloads-on-riewoldt-over-bushfire-comments

Veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson has ripped Richmond star Jack Riewoldt after he used the players’ participation in the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief clash as evidence of players’ selflessness.

Riewoldt issued the comments in response to AFL great Leigh Matthews saying that he was disappointed with the current crop of players for their involvement in the AFL’s pay dispute.

“We’ve only got to go back three weeks and 45-50 of the best players of the game put their hand up said (they) will help Australia raise $8 million and put (their) bodies on the line,” he told Fox Footy.

“We want to be a part of helping people that have been through bushfires.”

However, Wilson, who admitted that Riewoldt was her favourite player, was left incredibly disappointed by the Richmond star’s comments.

Riewoldt poses with a firefighter from the SES after the State of Origin for Bushfire Relief clash (Getty)

“This arrow is directed at whoever it was at the Players’ Association who advised AFL footballers to use their participation in that bushfire relief game as a selfless act. Please,” she told Footy Classified.

“Sure it was a great event and a lot of players gave up their time, as many did money, for a critical cause.

“Jack, and it pains me to say this, you are my favourite player, but bodies on the line? This was a fun, bruise-free kick and giggle. I would have thought to do so much good at a critical time was a privilege and a gift.

“Whoever it is, if you actually believe that what you did was a sacrificial act, then you live in a bigger bubble than I thought.

“What a pity you have used such a wonderful thing as a bargaining tool in a PR battle you are losing so badly.”