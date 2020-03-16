Caro slams V’landys over government plea

AFL columnist Caroline Wilson delivered a scathing takedown of Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter V’landys’ response to the current coronavirus outbreak affecting the NRL.

V’landys admitted yesterday the NRL can only survive for so long, with the current pandemic putting rugby league into panic mode as they grapple to come up with alternatives moving forward.

But the ARLC chairman in his press conference made a public plea to the government for financial assistance.

“Our money will only last so long and once its extinguished we are in big trouble,” V’landys said in a press conference yesterday.

NRL facing ‘catastrophic’ virus outcome

“An Australia without rugby league is not Australia. The government has to assist us in this crisis because it is not of our own doing.”

Speaking on Nine’s Footy Classified, Wilson slammed the chairman for asking the government for assistance.

Wilson described V’landys’ plea as “scare mongering,” declaring Australia and the rest of the world has more important things to worry about than playing rugby league.

“Peter, that was scaremongering at its absolute worst,” Wilson said.

“I know the NRL clubs don’t have the membership support enjoyed by the AFL, but that was no excuse.

“At a time when people are falling ill, potentially dying, businesses going under and people losing their jobs, to open the conversation by demanding public money demonstrated a lack of grace.

“Your behaviour reminded me of those selfish panic merchants who have stripped supermarket shelves and have highlighted the wort of Australia’s response to this plague.”