caro-rips-‘beyond-grubby’-cousins-doco-scene

Veteran AFL columnist Caroline Wilson has ripped Channel Seven’s Basil Zempilas for his line of questioning to Ben Cousins in the Coming Clean documentary which recently aired.

Wilson pointed out a scene in the documentary where Zempilas shows Cousins a nude photo of the former Eagles skipper taken at a tanning salon years ago, describing the reporter’s questions to the disgraced AFL star as “beyond grubby” and “beyond demeaning”.

“Basil, the blokey nudge, the dreadful follow-up question, the assumption that this was in any way an acceptable line to pursue or a conversation to be held on prime time television,” she told Footy Classified.

“Why on earth did the editors leave it in? Basil, why did you let them? Were you all so desperate for a ‘gotcha’ moment in the story of a fallen hero who is desperately seeking relevance but (is) completely lacking clarity and an inability to explain how or why all this happened?

Wilson slammed the scene where Zempilas shows Cousins a nude photo taken of the AFL star (Seven Network)

“It was so tasteless. Every woman watching that, and certainly most clear-minded young men and older men would have been horrified.”

The documentary has been widely criticised since it’s release, and Wilson described it as “awful” to watch and added that it was “strangely edited”.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for everyone, but I was as depressed as I’ve felt,” she said.

“It was just so sad and so awful. Some of the things, the writing to the soapie star, getting him to play tennis with Nat Fyfe, is a bit of a gimmick and the meeting with John Worsfold, although not really showing what happened.

“I felt it was strangely edited. I know it was a tough job for Basil, but that (scene) there was just sickening. It was just awful to see how much he’s struggling.”

Cornes said it was privilege to play on Cousins during his playing days and said he told his kids to watch (Getty)

Wilson’s Footy Classified co-panellist Kane Cornes also slammed the documentary, but revealed that he had advised his children to watch it as an example of how drugs can ruin one’s life.

“I advised my kids to watch it,” he said.

“I said to (his wife) Lucy to make sure they watch this because it is the cautionary tale of the path not to go down and the (impact) it can have on your life.

“Ben Cousins is my vintage. I got to play on him and he was one of the greats of the game and I looked forward to that challenge every time.

“He didn’t say anything on the field. He just worked himself into the ground and it was really a privilege to play on him. To see that last night, I just don’t think it was productive.

“The title Coming Clean was misleading I thought because clearly Ben Cousins isn’t clean and the place that he should be is not doing a documentary, it’s in rehab.”