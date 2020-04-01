carnival-row-season-2:-release-date,-cast,-plot,-trailer,-expectation-and-latest-updates!

Amazon Prime Video is a platform that has all genres of movie and series, and when it comes to neo-noir, then we can’t forget Carnival Row. Carnival Row is an American television series. It is a crime drama that has some supernatural, science fiction, political and fancy flavor in it.

This steampunk drama is actually an Amazon Prime Video because it was premiered on Amazon for the first time. The drama came in 2019 and really got a good response from the viewers. So that’s why maker is coming with its new season, that is, Carnival Row 2. This series is created by Rene Echevarria and Taris Beacham and written by Erik Oleson.

The Release Date of Carnival Row Season 2

The first part of Carnival Row premiered on 20 August 2019 on Amazon Prime. But before the release of this series, the maker announced the renewal of series in July 2019. The second season might be coming at the end of 2020 if things will go well to the plan.

The first season had a total of 8 episodes, so it is guessed that this season might be coming with the same number of episodes. The release date and the number of episodes are yet to be confirmed by Amazon.

The cast of Carnival Row Season 2

The cast of the series may remain the same, at least most of them will remain the same because the second season will the continuation of the first one. We will see Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate, Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss, Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose, Simon McBurney as Runyon Millworthy, Karla as Tourmaline Larou, David Gyasl as Agreus Astrayon, Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose, Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear, Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear.

The Plot of Carnival Row Season 2

We have seen in season one that the story is a mystery, and this mystery creates due to the mythical creatures who fled from the torn homeland and came to town. Due to their arrival, tension creates between the citizens. It was totally based upon solving the mystery.

The upcoming season would be the continuation of the first season. In the last season, we have seen Absalom prepared to kill Philip, and Sophie is the half-sister of Jonah. There will be a lot of things that can possibly happen in the second season with the continuation of the first one. But nothing yet confirmed by the maker.

Just by the one season, this series has gained a lot of fans, and they are eagerly waiting for the second season to come. The excitement between fans is going to get high. For further news related to the second season, we will update you first.