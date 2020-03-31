carmelo-anthony-recalls-lebron-james-saving-his-life-in-near-drowning

EUGENE, OR – NOVEMBER 19: (L to R) LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade look on the sidelines before the game between the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium on November 19, 2011 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

LeBron James isn’t just sweet on the basketball court, he also is a true lifesaver. Just ask his good friend, Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony, 35, did an Instagram Live with Dwyane Wade and said the Los Angeles Lakers star once saved his life while vacationing in the Bahamas. Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, brought up the incident and urged Melo to tell the story.

“Mel, in your own words, please tell the story of when we were in the Bahamas and it didn’t look like you were gonna make it,” Union, 47, said.

“Yo, that s*it got me sweating thinking about that,” Anthony replied before delving into the frightening experience. “We jumped off the boat in the Bahamas, we went by a swim to a little grotto… and we came out and all y’all went to the boat,” Anthony said about James and Wade (and their wives). He said he almost drowned because he wanted to stay back and see the “last little bit of the barracudas, snorkeling and all that.”

“It was my fault,” Anthony said. “And I look up, the current is taking me in the middle of the ocean.”

“We couldn’t see you,” Wade, 38, responded.

Anthony replied: “I know! And it was windy, all type of s*it was going on through my head. I’m gonna be honest with you.”

James jumped off the boat like the superhero we’ve come to expect and swam out to rescue his friend.

“He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with one arm, and carrying me in the other arm,” Anthony recalled. Wade chuckled.

“I told people this story before, I said listen, I’ve seen LeBron do a lot of major things on the court,” Wade said. “Off the court, when he went and saved Melo’s life….”

Anthony agreed. “He saved my life. LeBron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day… I almost ended up on the other side of the island over there.”