Carlson, Gorman, newcomer Liberatore headline Cards’ crowded clubhouse of non-roster invitees

1 of 2

Matthew Liberatore, 6-foot-6 lefthander, from the Tampa Bay Rays. Photo by Austin Anthony/Bowling Green Daily News

With a longer and younger list of non-roster invites to spring training than in recent years, a handful of Cardinals prospects will get their first chance to make a lasting impression.Outfielder Dylan Carlson, along with infielder Nolan Gorman, first-round pick Zach Thompson and newcomer Matthew Liberatore, headline a group of 31 non-roster invites that the Cardinals are bringing to their major-league camp. The list includes 15 pitchers beyond the two lefties, Liberatore and Thompson, and nine catchers. Gorman, at 19, will be in at his first major-league camp, and he and catcher Ivan Herrera, also 19, will be among the youngest players.The early start of spring training — pitchers and catchers will have their first workout on Feb. 12 — and later arrival of minor leaguers to start their camp means there will be less of an overlap in Jupiter, Florida, this spring. As a result the Cardinals canceled their annual Spring Training Early Program and folded some of those prospects into a crowded clubhouse for spring training.The pitcher and catcher-heavy group is not unusual given the depth of both the Cardinals will use early in camp and to carve up the innings in the first few Grapefruit League games. An abundance of catchers is needed to handle the throwing sessions of the pitchers.A non-roster invitee last spring, Carlson, at 20, made the most of his opportunity and was one of the final players cut in camp.He hit .250 with a .364 slugging percentage in 44 at-bats.Tommy Edman, a non-roster invitee a year ago, had one of the most impressive camps of any player, and the switch-hitter’s .333 average, .511 slugging, and .903 OPS in Grapefruit League play set him up for a midseason promotion to the majors that he turned into a starting job during the playoff race.Unlike players on the 40-man roster who must be optioned out of camp and off the major-league active roster, non-roster invitees can float between the major- and minor-league camps even after being cut, and because of their roster status some youngers get a longer stay in big-league camp if their performance merits that.Carlson is considered a top-10 prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America, and Gorman and Liberatore also are ranked in the Top 60.The Cardinals acquired Liberatore last month from Tampa Bay for outfielders Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena. Liberatore, 20, is considered one of the top lefty starter prospects in the minors.With a full 40-man roster, the Cardinals have 71 players coming to camp. It’s the largest camp they’ve had in recent memory.Here is the complete list of NRIs:PITCHERS RHP Akeem Bostick, RHP Nabil Crismatt, RHP Jesus Cruz, RHP Bryan Dobzanski, RHP Seth Elledge, RHP Alex FaGalde, RHP Johan Oviedo, RHP Tommy Parsons, RHP Roel Ramirez, RHP Griffin Roberts, RHP Angel Rondon, RHP Ramon Santos, RHP Kodi Whitley, LHP Rob Kaminsky, LHP Even Kruzcynski, LHP Matthew Liberatore, LHP Zach Thompson.CATCHERSAaron Antonini, Jose Godoy, Oscar Hernandez, Ivan Herrera, Dennis Ortega, Pedro Pages, Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Soto, Alexis Wilson.INFIELDERS1B Luken Baker, 3B Nolan Gorman, INF Evan Mendoza, 1B John Nogowski.OUTFIELDERSDylan Carlson.

