carlson,-gorman,-and-newcomer-liberatore-headline-prospect-heavy-invites-to-cardinals-camp

With an earlier than usual start to spring training and a later-arriving minor-league camp, the Cardinals will have their most crowded clubhouse yet for camp in Jupiter, Fla., and each corner will be stuffed with recognizable prospects.Outfielder Dylan Carlson along with leading prospects Zach Thompson, Nolan Gorman, and newcomer Matthew Liberatore are four of the two dozen non-rosters coming to major-league spring training, the team revealed on Twitter on Friday afternoon. The Cardinals expect to have around 70 players in camp — their largest camp in memory.With minor-league camp starting later, the two camps won’t overlap as much as in recent seasons. As a result the Cardinals canceled their Spring Training Early Program (STEP) for prospects and folded the prospects into big-league camp. It will also give the Cardinals added depth for pitching early on in camp, whether that comes by carving up the available innings in Grapefruit League play or by creating back-field games for all of the available players.Here is the complete list of NRIs:PITCHERS — RHP Akeem Bostick, RHP Nabil Crismatt, RHP Jesus Cruz, RHP Bryan Dobzanski, RHP Seth Elledge, RHP Alex FaGalde, RHP Johan Oviedo, RHP Tommy Parsons, RHP Roel Ramirez, RHP Griffin Roberts, RHP Angel Rondon, RHP Ramon Santos, RHP Kodi Whitley, LHP Rob Kaminsky, LHP Even Kruzcynski, LHP Matthew Liberatore, LHP Zach Thompson.CATCHERS — Aaron Antonini, Jose Godoy, Oscar Hernandez, Ivan Herrera, Dennis Ortega, Pedro Pages, Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Soto, Alexis Wilson.INFIELDERS — 1B Luken Baker, 3B Nolan Gorman, INF Evan Mendoza, 1B John Nogowski.OUTFIELDERS — Dylan Carlson.

