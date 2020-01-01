carlos-ghosn’s-wife-calls-his-wild-escape-‘best-gift-of-her-life’

January 1, 2020 | 12: 53pm | Updated January 1, 2020 | 12: 58pm

The wife of Nissan’s former CEO Carlos Ghosn said being reunited with her husband was “the best gift of her life” after she allegedly helped mastermind his wild escape from Japan, according to a new report.`

Carole Ghosn reportedly orchestrated the Hollywood movie-worthy escape plot, which saw the accused embezzler smuggled out on the country — where he was on house arrest — in an instrument case earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The last straw for the couple was the decision by Japanese authorities to prevent Ghosn from having contact with his wife over the holidays, and fears the court was dragging its feet by putting off his trial for financial crimes until 2021, the report said.

“He couldn’t see his wife. He couldn’t get dates for his trial,” one person familiar with the plot told the Journal. “It was humiliation. It was moral torture.”

The wealthy 65-year-old former auto honcho was sprung out of Tokyo by a team of mercenaries who strolled into his Tokyo pad as a group of musicians and left with Ghosn in an instrument case, according to the Lebanese news channel MTV.

The couple have since been reunited in Lebanon and are holed-up in their pink, $15 million Beirut mansion.

It was the “best gift of my life,” Carole told the Journal in a text message Wednesday.

Carlos Ghosn was arrested by Japanese authorities in November 2018 and charged with under-reporting $80 million in compensation earning and siphoning off company funds for his own use.

Ghosn, a Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese ancestry, was out on $14 million bail and confined to house arrest at his tony Tokyo apartment under around-the-clock Japanese guard.

He has maintained his innocence and will reportedly fight the charges from Lebanon, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.